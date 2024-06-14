Shin Megami Tensei V: How to Discover a Mitama’s Weaknesses (SMT V)

Mitama are rare encounters in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) that reward you with rarer prizes if you beat them. Here’s how to find a Mitama’s weakness in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

How to Discover Weaknesses for Saki Mitama, Ara Mitama, Kushi Mitama & Nigi Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The only way to consistently hit a Mitama’s weaknesses is by using Spyglasses during battle. Whenever you find a Mitama on the field or through a Demon Navigator encounter, they nullify all elements except for one. This weakness is completely random, and it changes every time you find a Mitama. There’s no way to predict their weaknesses without analyzing them.

Spyglasses will do the job and can be bought at Cadaver’s Hollows for 100 Macca each. You can carry up to 50 of them. Using them will instantly reveal any enemies’ weaknesses and resistances, including the Mitama. As a Mitama is quite fragile to its weakness, any attack abusing its weakness should be able to one-shot them. Mitamas can be hit by pierce attacks, too, but they’ll take normal damage from these. Mitama are also immune to Almighty attacks (Megido, Sakanagi, etc).

Since they’ll be constantly shifting weaknesses, it’s a good idea to carry a healthy stash of Spyglasses at all times. Only the Nahobino and other human party members can use items initially, so position one of these characters at the start of the lineup for random encounters. Your Demons will be able to use items after they learn a certain miracle, but you only unlock this ability when you reach the third ward, halfway through the game.

After you discover the Mitama’s weaknesses, keep passing your turn until you can use the right attack. You can also change a Demon in your lineup for another to cover any element missing in your current lineup. Elemental Gems are also a great option to one-shot a Mitama.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

