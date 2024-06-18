Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: Should You Eat the Golden Apple? (SMT V)

During the “A Goddess Stolen” quest in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, one will be tempted into eating or not eating the Golden Apple, representing a classic SMT alignment choice. Here’s the outcome of both of these moral choices.

Recommended Videos

SMT V Vengeance A Goddess Stolen Quest Guide

A Goddess Stolen can be obtained by speaking with Jack Frost in the Fairy Village, south of where Oberon and Titania are. The quest can only be obtained after completing “A Golden Opportunity” main quest. Jack Frost asks you to help save Idun, who has been captured by Loki. Loki is hiding at the end of the train rail on the upper level, meaning that you’ll need to cross the whole region to reach him. Remember to unlock and use the Magatsu Rails on the way, as they’ll make future trips easier.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll see demons such as Forneus and Black Ooze on your way, indicating you’re on the right path. At the end of the road, Aogami will warn you about the danger up ahead, indicating you should be ready for a fight with Loki himself. Once you enter the cave, Loki attacks you.

Loki is resistant to Wind and Dark, nulls Ice and it’s weak to Light. His main threat is being able to hit multiple weaknesses, so be careful if you’re bringing any weakness to Ice, Lightning, Fire or Wind. Loki always uses Mabufula after charging up his Magatsuhi, so use Ice Dampeners (which you can buy in the Cadaver’s Hollows) or put your guard up before he can hit you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Shin Megami Tensei V: Pixie On The Case Quest Guide (SMT V)

Bringing Tao as a support and Yoko as a sub-DPS (using Agilao to attack) is a great call for the fight. Light Demons such as Parvati or Power, or even physical attackers such as Setanta can work well here, especially if they have any abilities to debuff Loki. He can be a difficult boss at this stage of the game, so don’t worry about having a difficult time in here.

Should You Eat the Golden Apple in SMT V Vengeance?

Beating Loki will make him disappear, but not without him tempting you into eating Idun’s apple, which could grant you immortality. Eating the apple will directly influence your alignment:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Eating the apple will increase your Chaos alignment points. Your heart has been tempted, but as you’re a Nahobino, no changes actually happen. Idun will thank you for helping her and return to the quest starting area.

Not eating it will increase your Law alignment points. Your heart stays pure, and Idun thanks you in the same way before returning.

You get x2 Small Glory Crystals and unlock Idun for fusion for completing the quest. Tao and Yoko will comment on your decision at the end, with the dialogue slightly altering depending on which route you took. Rewards will always be the same, regardless.

Your alignment can directly influence the ending you get in the Canon of Vengeance. While it’s not as important in the Canon of Creation, it can influence the rewards you get after deciding which ending you’ll take, so choose wisely. I ate the apple as I went after a Chaos ending for my first playthrough, but it’s important to keep choosing the correct answers to avoid deviating from your desired path.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy