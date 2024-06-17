Shinobi Lineage Codes (June 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: June 17, 2024
Enough with One Piece, shinigamis, and hot men with white hair. It’s time to go back to the weeb roots and enter the world of ninjas and the original hot men with white hair. However, to get the best out of this experience, you’ll want to know about Shinobi Lineage codes.
All Shinobi Lineage Codes List
Active Shinobi Lineage Codes
- There are currently no active Shinobi Lineage codes.
Expired Shinobi Lineage Codes
- There are currently no expired Shinobi Lineage codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Shinobi Lineage
As of right now, there are no Shinobi Lineage codes or a code redemption system. The game is still relatively new, but the outcry for codes is prominent. We will update this article as soon as the codes drop. This is a rogue-like game, so for now, the best way to get freebies is by doing missions during your runs.
