After finding the Old Dreadnought on the west side of New London, you will come across Oil Tombs. This Frostpunk 2 pivotal decision requires you to choose between removing the bodies or respecting the dead.

What Is Frostpunk 2’s Oil Tombs Pivotal Decision?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Many years have passed, and the small community you have fostered during the prologue has perished. When the explorers from New London find the Old Dreadnought, they don’t expect to find the remains of the previous inhabitants. As the steward of the city in Frostpunk 2, you have to decide between removing the bodies or respecting the dead, with both options not being as simple as they seem.

While you may be eager to get more Oil and fuel your generator, this choice will eventually bite you back. If you decide to remove the bodies, you will gain three Oil deposits in this colony that you can use to get more of this black gold. On the other hand, respecting the dead will only grant you two free deposits.

Either choice will earn you a visit from a Nomadic tribe during Week 330. Depending on your decision, they will demand some compensation for daring to break into their sacred ground. At this point, you can either follow their demands or use force to fight back.

Remove dead bodies Three Oil deposits Intruder event – Pay 30,000 Oil or defend your colony with 12 Guard Squads

Respect the dead Two Oil deposits Intruder event – Pay 24,000 Oil or defend your colony with eight Guard Squads



Should You Remove the Bodies or Respect the Dead in Frostpunk 2?

Regardless of your decision, you still need to deal with the nomadic tribe. I recommend choosing based on whether or not you want to go all in on Oil. If you prefer to defeat the frost at the end of this chapter, choose the first option since you need a ton of Oil for your generator. On the other hand, you should respect the dead if you prefer to keep using other energy sources like Coal.

There is technically a third option you can pick. During the intruder event, if you decide to pay them with Oil but later change your mind, you can actually ambush the nomads. However, you will need to attack with five Frostland Teams and 12 Guard Squads to defeat this group.

The Frostland Team is easy to fulfill, but some players may not have enough Guard Squads. You will need to research the nodes in the Society section within the Idea Tree. This will take time to develop, and you may not have enough to get the required guards.

And that’s whether you should remove the bodies or respect the dead in Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

