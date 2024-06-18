Should You Start at Level 20 in Fallout 76? Answered

Fallout 76 has evolved over time. To make sure new players aren’t too far behind, Bethesda offers the option for players to start at Level 2 or Level 20. So, should you start at level 20 in Fallout 76?

Recommended Videos

All the Pros and Cons of Fresh Dweller, Level 2

Screenshots by The Escapist

Selecting the Fresh Dweller option allows you to leave the Vault at Level 2, and you can choose one perk. The reason you start at Level 2 instead of Level 1 is because you earn one full Level of XP when you complete the tutorial quest.

This is the intended way to start the game when you leave the vault. You’ll be very low level, but the enemies in the region around you will scale accordingly. So, expect most enemies to be around Level 2. Choosing this path allows you to experience the full progression of Fallout 76, with all of its highs and lows. Admittedly, this makes for a bit of a slow start. If you’re a gaming purist who wants the full experience, this is likely the best option for you. Players who only intend to play solo should have a fine time starting here as well.

But there are some frustrations caused by starting at Level 2. First, you’ll be fairly limited in how much you can explore. Fallout 76 does have an open world, and you can technically go wherever you please. But some regions have higher-level enemies, which means these areas will be practically inaccessible to players before they do a bit of grinding. Additionally, many items require players to hit a certain level before they become usable. For example, if you find a Level 10 weapon when you’re level 2, you’ll need to wait eight levels before you can equip it. This can make looting feel unrewarding.

Related: How to Save in Fallout 76

All the Pros and Cons of Battle Ready Dweller, Level 20

Screenshots by The Escapist

To start with the cons, there are really only two issues with starting as a Battle Ready Dweller. The first is you won’t get the same experience as players who started playing Fallout 76 on day one. Additionally, you don’t have as many customization options from Level 1–20 as players who start at Level 2 would. When choosing to start a character at Level 20, you have to choose carefully from a set of S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadouts.

From my gameplay experience, the pros outweigh the cons. Choosing a Battle Ready Dweller is definitely the better option. This allows you to skip around 20 hours worth of grinding. This means you’ll have access to much more powerful and, frankly, interesting weapons and gear from the start.

Starting at Level 20 also ensures you have a lot more freedom in exploration. This offers access to much more of the map, and gets you closer to being the recommended level for far more quests than being Level 2. That includes the new Skyline Valley Quests, which require players to reach a certain level before they can start.

Fallout 76 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy