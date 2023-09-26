When you defeat a boss, such as King’s Flame, Fuoco, in Lies of P, you’ll end up with some kind of trophy or reward. Often, this is Boss Ergo, which if you so choose, you can use to level up your character. But is that a good idea? If you’re wondering whether you should use Boss Ergo to level up in Lies of P, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Boss Ergo in Lies of P

It’s very tempting to just “use” Boss Ergo and turn it into regular Ergo. If you’ve just defeated the Parade Master, for example, his Ergo is enough to boost you by several levels. But you’ll regret it later. Why? Because Boss Ergo can also be exchanged for weapons.

It’s similar to Demon’s Souls and several other Souls and Soulslike games. I made the big mistake of just using Phalanx’s soul in Dark Souls to level up, then wondered why people were talking about this awesome weapon. It was forever out of my reach, because once you use up a boss soul you can’t get it back. The same is true of Boss Ergo. Once you use it up, you can’t get that special weapon.

Besides which, 5,000 Ergo might seem like a lot, but you can make that much in about half an hour, just wandering around a couple of levels dispatching monsters. So, the answer to should you use Boss Ergo to level up in Lies of P is no.

