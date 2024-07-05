While making your way across the Hollow, you’ll eventually come across locked Security Doors, which you can open either by force or by paying your way out. Should you use Gear Coins to unlock security doors in Zenless Zone Zero?

Should You Pay to Unlock Security Doors in Zenless Zone Zero?

Using your Gear Coins on security doors is more of a case-by-case situation in Zenless Zone Zero, but it’s usually a good choice. Gear Coins let you go through the doors without any consequences, but using the “traditional” method is best when trying to save these resources for other doors. Gear Coins are obtained exclusively inside Hollows and can’t be used for anything outside of them, so security doors are a good way to spend them.

During the tutorial section, when you have to do exactly this, Billy will offer to open the doors, which results in him getting hurt in the process. If you open the doors normally by paying, this won’t happen, and he’ll stay healthy for the final encounter. However, the lost amount of health is insignificant and probably won’t be a hindrance.

Similar occurrences will keep happening as you progress through future Hollows, and you’ll always have the option to use up your Gear Coins to keep your characters healthy, as some doors can hurt you a bit more. This will be helpful when attempting to complete harder levels as you advance through the game. Completing a Hollow with remaining Gear Coins doesn’t give you any extra rewards either.

So whenever you’re faced with a security door in Zenless Zone Zero, there aren’t any huge downsides to just paying your way out if you have the funds. But if you run out and have to force your way through, it likely won’t impact you that much.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

