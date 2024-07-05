Should You Use Performance or Fidelity Mode in The First Descendant?

Pushing the boundaries of live service games isn’t easy, which is why picking the right The First Descendant graphics option is important. With Performance and Fidelity modes available, which is the right one for you to start your The First Descendant journey with?

The First Descendant Performance Versus Fidelity – Which Graphics Option Should You Choose?

As with many current generation titles on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, you’ll have a choice from the options menu to toggle between two different types of graphics modes – Fidelity, which prioritizes how nice the game is going to look on your screen, versus Performance mode, which will allow the game to run at a faster and more stable framerate. Let’s find out the difference between The First Descendant graphics options, and which you should pick.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have to see the world of The First Descendant in its purest form, I would strongly suggest giving the Fidelity mode at least a try. At a capped 30fps, you’ll see a pretty substantial visual boost, making the game look far more fantastic than you could have ever imagined, especially for a multiplayer title. There are some caveats to this, however — the 30fps cap may make things feel a little more choppy, especially if you’re used to playing a fast-paced title such as this at a higher framerate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Performance mode, on the other hand, sacrifices the overall visual quality for a game that runs at a steady 60fps. Details are slightly more muddy, the world doesn’t have the same kind of pop that it would in the Fidelity mode, but offers a much more stable experience through and through. On a higher-end television set, you’ll easily be able to spot the difference between the two. Even on a lower-quality set, it’s still more blurry and less detailed, but still looks quite nice all things considered.

Which Graphics Options Should You Pick in The First Descendant?

As a personal recommendation, I would say regardless of the platform, play it in Performance mode. Give Fidelity mode a try, as you may immediately love it, but Performance outpaces it in almost every conceivable way during my time playing. Sure, the picture quality may not be as fantastic as it would be if you were playing on Fidelity, but the enhanced frame rate and general stability overtake that any day of the week.

The First Descendant is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & PC.

