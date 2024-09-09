Sims 4 To Be Continued Season: Trailer, New Content, and Live Event Details

Simmers love getting hints at what’s to come, and recently we learned the next season of The Sims 4 is called To Be Continued… And it’s a season that has a magical, spooky theme. Here’s everything we know about To Be Continued in The Sims 4 so far.

The Sims 4 To Be Continued Season Trailer

EA shared a quick teaser trailer that gives Simmers a general vibe for the new season’s content. The video is in the form of a tarot reading and shows the dates and names for some of the planned content for the next season, which runs from September to December 2024.

I don’t know about you, but as a witchy Simmer, I’m pretty excited to see this tarot theme and the hints up some new magical features in The Sims 4.

All Planned Sims 4 Expansions for the To Be Continued Season

The To Be Continued season looks perfectly spooky so far, although we’ve only got dates and content through the end of October. That means more is likely on the horizon, with two more months to round out the season. As of now, here’s what we can expect to see coming to The Sims 4.

September 19: Two New Kits

We’re getting two new kits for The Sims 4 in September. One is called Storybook Nursery, while the other is the Artist Studio Kit.

So far, we don’t know much more about these kits, but they will likely be $4.99 USD like all previous kits. Kits add the smallest amount of new content, so we’ll likely see a few new Create a Sim and Build Mode items related to nursery and artistic skills.

September 24: Live Event

Live events aren’t super common in The Sims 4, but they’re not unheard of. The Reaper’s Rewards Event will come to the base game, meaning all players should be able to enjoy it.

The tarot card for this event in the season trailer features a Cowplant with the notorious cake of death. It seems likely the event will relate to our good friend The Grim Reaper and possibly tempting other Sims to their fate.

October 31st: New Expansion Pack

The big news for the season so far is another new Expansion Pack, called Life and Death. EA says we’ll get a sneak peek of the new pack on October 3rd, with a planned Halloween release.

New Expansion Packs are always exciting as they add the most new content to the base game. The Life and Death theme and Halloween release seem perfectly targeted to supernatural Sims, and spooky Simmers are eager to see what it means.

EA also shared that we can expect some free updates and “much more to uncover” as the season progresses. We don’t have specific dates for free updates just yet. Most likely, we’ll see them before the planned pack releases and the live event.

Like any Sims 4 update, we may well enjoy some truly appalling glitches alongside the free updates at first.

The Sims 4 is available to play now.

