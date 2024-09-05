Skullgirls Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 5, 2024 We added new codes!

The Canopy Kingdom is calling for you to fight for the Skull Heart. Everybody wants to control it, but only those deemed worthy shall have it. With Skullgirls codes, you’re guaranteed to beat your opponents like a champ and win fights without getting a scratch.

All Skullgirls Codes List

Active Skullgirls Codes

WELCOME: Use for an exclusive avatar, Jackpot Relic, 100 Theonite, and 100,000 Canopy Coins (New)

Expired Skullgirls Codes

There are currently no expired Skullgirls codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Skullgirls

The redemption system is a bit tricky, but our guide will help you redeem Skullgirls codes in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Skullgirls on your device. Finish the tutorial. Click your avatar icon and copy the User ID. Visit the Skullgirls Mobile Hub page. Go into the Redeem Code tab. Log in with your User ID. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem and claim your goodies in the in-game mailbox.

Skullgirls Wiki Link

Check out the Skullgirls Wiki to explore a treasure trove of additional information about this mobile title. You can learn more about the characters, their unique traits, different game modes, and more. You’ll likely enjoy reading about the missions and multiple ways of obtaining free rewards.

