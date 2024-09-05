Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Skullgirls.
Image via Autumn Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Skullgirls Codes (September 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 06:10 am

Updated September 5, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The Canopy Kingdom is calling for you to fight for the Skull Heart. Everybody wants to control it, but only those deemed worthy shall have it. With Skullgirls codes, you’re guaranteed to beat your opponents like a champ and win fights without getting a scratch.

All Skullgirls Codes List

Active Skullgirls Codes

  • WELCOME: Use for an exclusive avatar, Jackpot Relic, 100 Theonite, and 100,000 Canopy Coins (New)

Expired Skullgirls Codes

  • There are currently no expired Skullgirls codes.

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Skullgirls

The redemption system is a bit tricky, but our guide will help you redeem Skullgirls codes in no time:

  • In-game screenshot of the main menu in Skullgirls.
    Image by The Escapist
  • In-game screenshot of the profile in Skullgirls.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Screenshot of the Skullgirls Hub in Skullgirls.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Skullgirls on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Click your avatar icon and copy the User ID.
  4. Visit the Skullgirls Mobile Hub page.
  5. Go into the Redeem Code tab.
  6. Log in with your User ID.
  7. Enter a code into the text field.
  8. Hit Redeem and claim your goodies in the in-game mailbox.

Check out the Skullgirls Wiki to explore a treasure trove of additional information about this mobile title. You can learn more about the characters, their unique traits, different game modes, and more. You’ll likely enjoy reading about the missions and multiple ways of obtaining free rewards.

Don’t skip our lists of Isekai Feast codes and Goddess of Victory Nikke codes, as there are many other goodies for you to claim in those games, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Skullgirls
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.