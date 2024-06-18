SMT V: Vengeance: A Self of My Own Quest Guide (SMT V)

If finding Mimans is too tedious for you, you can try counting them instead in the A Self of My Own quest in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, a side quest exclusive to the Canon of Vengeance with a clear objective.

Recommended Videos

All A Self of My Own Quest Answers in SMT V Vengeance

You can get A Self of My Own as soon as you enter the Shinjuku Ward, the third area available when playing the Canon of Vengeance. The quest is available by speaking with Legion in the west portion of the teleport where you first arrive. Legion tells you how Mimans actually have differences and puts you into a memory game to differentiate them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Legion will show you a few different Mimans and ask you about a specific one, with a few instances of fourth-wall breaking on the way. Here are the answers to his questions:

Screenshot by The Escapist

1 – Now, which one is it?

Left one

2 – If it’s hard to see, try turnin’ the message window off.

The rightmost

3 – Now, which one came second?

The middle one

You get a Soma Drop and 8000 experience for all of your stock for answering correctly. Additionally, Legion still has a few extra challenge questions for you if you speak with him again. These are a bit harder than the quest itself, so get ready!

Related: Shin Megami Tensei V: All Hare of Inaba Quests Listed (SMT V)

All Extra Legion Miman Challenges Answers in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

There will be three more memory-based questions, so here are the answers to these.

1 – Which ones come out before and after this guy?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Second from the left, then First from the left

2 – Now, how many times did this one show up?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Three times

3 – In the previous question, when did this one show up!?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second one

Legion congratulates you once again for your amazing memory, and you get x3 Soma Drops as an extra reward. Don’t worry if you fail, as you can always try the challenge again. But as this quest is located exclusively in Shinjuku, you can only access it if you take the girl’s hand at the beginning of the game. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait for a New Game + cycle to do it.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy