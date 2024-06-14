Shin Megami Tensei V: Demon Haunts Explained (SMT V)

One of the new additions in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is being able to talk with your collected Demons via the Demon Haunts, Here’s everything you need to know about demon haunts in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Demon Haunts in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Not to be confused with Haunt-type Demons, Demon Haunts are unlocked after reaching the Tamachi Leyline in the prologue, after meeting Yuzuru in front of the train. You get a small tutorial scene about this function, which can be accessed through any Leyline you come across from now on. This zone lets you take a break while talking with all the Demons you’ve met until now. You can use Free Camera in this area, opening room for those big family screenshots.

These dialogue pieces give you more info about the demon’s personality and provide a bit of world-building. And more importantly, interacting with them may give you some items to use during your journey. These items are obtained after reaching a certain relationship level with said Demon, which increases by winning battles with them on your Stock or gifting them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Atlus Delisting Shin Megami Tensei V as Vengeance Releases

These are mostly battle-related items, but you can sometimes get something more interesting. Guest characters (such as Yoko) can also appear inside the Haunts, where you can interact with them, but they can’t give you items. Take this opportunity to get to know more about these characters in a way you wouldn’t otherwise.

Aogami can also be interacted with inside Demon Haunts, as you can temporarily separate when sitting on the bench. Talking with Aogami can give you extra dialogue and, occasionally, extra Stat points for the Nahobino. The extra points are story-related instead of randomly obtained after a certain number of battles.

Should You Visit Demon Haunts Frequently?

Yes, you should visit the Demon Haunts as much as you can, especially after fusing Demons and getting new entities on your team. Not only can you get various items, but the dialogue gets zanier with the more types of Demons you collect. The game prioritizes bringing your equipped Demons, but others can occasionally appear.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As for the Aogami conversations, they will usually happen whenever a big event has occurred in the main story, such as finishing an important quest, characters joining/leaving your party or defeating a powerful Boss Demon. Whenever you see that Aogami wants to have a conversation with you, make a quick stop to the nearest Leyline to check the Haunt.

It costs you no Macca to enter Demon Haunts either way, and it can be a great way to alleviate the never-ending grind you’ll be doing in this game, so keep up with your fellow Demons at all times whenever you have a minute. You’ll be glad you did.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now. You can read our review here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy