Sword Factory GUI Codes (September 2024)

I love money, and it justifies everything. On my endless hunt for the next Roblox get-rich-quick scheme, I stumbled upon Sword Factory GUI. The game was super appealing thanks to my desire to watch the numbers go up and, frankly, because I’m also a huge medieval weaponry nerd.

In a game like this, you can never have enough money. Those upgrade buttons look so inviting, and suddenly, all your Gems are gone. There’s an easy fix, thankfully. All you have to do is redeem the Sword Factory GUI codes, and you’ll be set for life—even if you have virtually no self-control like me. If you enjoy this game, check out Bitcoin Miner codes for more rewards.

All Sword Factory GUI Codes List

Working Sword Factory GUI Codes

Update3 : Use for 10k Gems (New)

: Use for 10k Gems 500Likes : Use for Faster Ascender Boosts and 2 Faster Machine Boosts (New)

: Use for Faster Ascender Boosts and 2 Faster Machine Boosts Lucky : Use for 2 Luck Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts

: Use for 2 Luck Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts ThanksForTheSupport : Use for 10k Gems

: Use for 10k Gems Enchant : Use for 10k Gems

: Use for 10k Gems FreeBoosts : Use for 3 Money Boosts and 3 Exp Boosts

: Use for 3 Money Boosts and 3 Exp Boosts Update1 : Use for 20k Gems

: Use for 20k Gems Gems : Use for 10k Gems

: Use for 10k Gems Loading : Use for 10k Gems

: Use for 10k Gems Release: Use for 5k Gems

Expired Sword Factory GUI Codes

Bugs

SorryForShutdown

FixedGlobalChat

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Factory GUI

If redeeming the Sword Factory GUI codes seems confusing, check out our tutorial below:

Launch Sword Factory GUI on Roblox. Click Play. Press the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Paste a code into the blue Enter Code Here text box. Click the Enter button to get the rewards.

How to Get More Sword Factory GUI Codes

To get more Sword Factory GUI codes, you can dive deep into the RedBolts Discord and the official X account (@lfiscrazycool). If you dislike both of these platforms (don’t we all?), you can get your codes without having to engage with them. Just bookmark this page and visit whenever you need more Gems to see if there’s anything new.

Why Are My Sword Factory GUI Codes Not Working?

Double-checking your spelling should be your first action after running into a problematic code. The Sword Factory GUI codes often tend to get long, so consider pasting them into the redemption box. What complicates the matter is that the codes may also expire. If you notice an outdated code on the Working list, let us know so we can refresh the article.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sword Factory GUI

The best way to make more Gems is by completing the quests. You can access them if you go to the Menu tab and scroll till you see the Quests button. There are three types of tasks you can complete—easy, medium, and hard. The payoff gets higher when you unlock the more challenging quests.

You can also join the RedBolts Roblox group to claim additional rewards, such as more free Gems and an exclusive chat tag. If you don’t mind Discord, the official server has a dedicated giveaway channel, so feel free to join if this sounds like your cup of tea.

What Is Sword Factory GUI?

Sword Factory GUI is a Roblox experience where you craft and sell weapons to become rich. Enchant and ascend your swords for the maximum profit. After you reach a certain level, you can go through the portal and fight monsters to test your craftsmanship skills. The game also features a ton of quests to complete and badges to collect, so it’s a true paradise for completionists.

