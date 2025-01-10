Tensura Chronicles Codes (January 2025) [Christmas]

Updated January 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Unfortunately, your time on Earth has come to an end. Just as you are about to pass away, a strange voice echoes in your head, and you find yourself transported to a mysterious magical realm. You’ve also learned tons of new abilities and spells to boot! Welcome to Tensura Chronicles.

Before you set off to explore the newly discovered world, it would be wise to prepare for battles that lie ahead. You didn’t really think it was going to be all sunshine and rainbows, did you? Grab some of the Tensura Chronicles codes from our carefully collated list to stock up on EXP and coin boosts, spins, God Megiddos, and other essentials to meet every challenge head-on! If you’re wondering whether there are more TenSura-based Roblox games out there, visit our Slime Slaying Online RPG Codes guide to find out.

All Tensura Chronicles Codes List

Active Tensura Chronicles Codes

i_broke_roblox : Use for X2 EXP (1 hour), X2 Dwarven Coins (1 hour), and 40 Lucky Spins (New)

: Use for X2 EXP (1 hour), X2 Dwarven Coins (1 hour), and 40 Lucky Spins new_years! : Use for X2 EXP (6 hours), X2 Dwarven Coins (6 hours), and 100 Lucky Spins

: Use for X2 EXP (6 hours), X2 Dwarven Coins (6 hours), and 100 Lucky Spins more_bug_fixes : Use for X2 EXP (1 hour) and X2 Dwarven Coins (1 hour)

: Use for X2 EXP (1 hour) and X2 Dwarven Coins (1 hour) 900k_visits : Use for 90 Lucky Spins

: Use for 90 Lucky Spins npcs_broke : Use for X2 EXP (90 minutes) and X2 Dwarven Coins (90 minutes)

: Use for X2 EXP (90 minutes) and X2 Dwarven Coins (90 minutes) npc_rework : Use for 100 Lucky Spins

: Use for 100 Lucky Spins christmas!!! : Use for X2 EXP (4 hours) and X2 Dwarven Coins (4 hours)

: Use for X2 EXP (4 hours) and X2 Dwarven Coins (4 hours) frieren’s_staff : Use for 100 Lucky Spins

: Use for 100 Lucky Spins performance_improvements : Use for 75 Lucky Spins.

: Use for 75 Lucky Spins. new_secrets : Use for 50 Lucky Spins.

: Use for 50 Lucky Spins. 17k_favorites : Use for 35 Lucky Spins.

: Use for 35 Lucky Spins. thisisnotacodeno : Use for 20 God Megiddos.

: Use for 20 God Megiddos. sorry_for_the_shutdowns : Use for 5 God Megiddos

: Use for 5 God Megiddos 727: Use for a 1 God Megiddo.



Expired Tensura Chronicles Codes

3000members

5000favs

2klikes

100kalphatesters

3500members

helmbadgeoopsie

6kfavs

200kvisits

35lucky

4kmembers

1500groupmembers

250kvisits

2500likes

7500members

1750groupmembers

5kmembers

3000likes

2000groupmembers

340kvisits

5700members

9500favorites

3350likes

newbackground!

400kvisits

11000favorites

4klikes

12kfavs

7kmembers

3kgroupmembers

How to Redeem Codes in Tensura Chronicles

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem Tensura Chronicles codes quickly and successfully:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Tensura Chronicles in Roblox. Press Play (1) to enter the game. Press the Codes button (2) on the right side of the screen. Enter your code where it says Type code(s) here (3). Press the Use code button (4) to redeem your code.

How to Get More Tensura Chronicles Codes

If you need help figuring out where to look for new Tensura Chronicles codes, events and other news, here’s what you need to do:

The socials listed above are the main gathering spots for players, where developers regularly dish out game-related updates. There are tons of messages and comments to scroll through, though, so if you’re strictly interested in new codes, you don’t need to look further than this article. Make sure to bookmark it and visit regularly, and we’ll make sure to keep the code lists fresh and up to date.

Why Are My Tensura Chronicles Codes Not Working?

Since Tensura Chronicles codes are not case-sensitive, the only plausible cause is a typo you’ve unknowingly made when trying to redeem a particular code. Also, pay attention to any hidden spaces that you might’ve typed in accidentally because it’s hard to spot them at first glance, but they can render your code ineffective.

For extra precaution, double-check every code before trying to redeem it, and inquire with our active and expired code lists to make sure you can still redeem your code. If you want to skip all of the steps above, copy a code from our active list and paste it directly into the game.

What is Tensura Chronicles?

Tensura Chronicles is a Roblox RPG game based on the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime film and manga series. In the game, you roam the open world in search of enemies and hidden treasures, completing quests from NPCs to level up faster. You can also turn on PvP and battle other players to truly test your combat skills, as well as sell acquired items for extra profit

