The Best Vastilok Armor Strip Build in Warframe

The Vastilok is an interesting weapon in Warframe, capable of turning some of the toughest enemies in the game into a pushover. This is how to build it.

How to get the Vastilok

To get the Vastilok, you need to be lucky enough that Baro Ki’Teer, the unusual stranger from beyond the Void, will have it in stock in one of his occasional visits to the game. As of right now, you are in luck, as he will have it in stock until he leaves the Larunda Relay on Sunday, August 11. You can buy the weapon from him for 550 Ducats and 325,000 Credits.

How to build the Vastilok

You want the Vastilok for one reason, and that is armor stripping. There are better weapons to build straight-up damage (Redeemer Prime) or Heavy Attacks (Stropha), but the Vastilok is what you want to strip armor almost instantly.

The build itself is very easy. You want a mod called Shattering Impact that has the effect of reducing enemy armor by 6 when you do Impact damage. Now, where it gets interesting due to a number of factors:

This reduces BASE armor, not scaled armor per level. So, you don’t need to fret that high-level enemies have thousands of armor, as this strips away before all the scaling math is done.

You just need to do Impact damage, not Impact procs. Don’t worry about the Status chance.

The damage reduction is per pellet, and the Vastilok has a built-in multishot of 9, so you will do 54 Armor Strip if you land them all. For reference, an Acolyte has a base armor value of 50.

Finally, this armor strip is permanent. You don’t need to reapply after it is done.

Run the High Noon mod for the quickest ranged attack animation.

You can get the Shattering Impact mod from Drekar Butcher enemies that spawn on the Grineer Sealab tileset.

After that, all you need to do is build attack speed, as this is all about short and sharp animations that will drive pellets into enemies nice and fast. Mods like Fury or Primed Fury, Quickening, or Gladiator Vice will all do the job nicely. I really don’t see the point of trying to squeeze on damage to this, as you should be taking p at least half your slots with the Shattering Impact and speed mods. That just doesn’t leave much space for adequate damage mods.

Once you strip the armor and the enemy health bar turns red, switch to your primary or secondary weapon to take them apart.

Warframe is available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

