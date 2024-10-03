The Sims 4 Life and Death Pack: Release Date & All Confirmed Details

Supernatural and spooky Simmers, get ready – the latest expansion pack for The Sims 4, Life and Death, is ready to deliver some much-requested goodness. Fans recently got a sneak peek of the new content, and we’re here to break down everything we know so far.

When Does The Sims 4 Life and Death Pack Come Out?

There’s only one correct release date for a spooky-themed pack and EA understood the assignment – the Life and Death pack for The Sims 4 comes out on October 31, 2024.

Eager Simmers can preorder the Expansion Pack now so they’re ready to download it the moment it goes live. Anyone who buys before December 21 will enjoy the Macabre Mementos early purchase rewards. These include two Build Mode items and a Create-a-Sim spooky mask.

Still on the fence? The full gameplay trailer for the Life and Death pack will release on October 17, with a more in-depth look at the new content.

All Life and Death Pack Details from the Sneak Peek Trailer

While we’re still waiting on that full gameplay trailer, the sneak peek at the pack has many fans excited for what’s to come. Here’s what your resident Spooky Simmer noticed in the trailer, plus what EA confirmed in their sneak peek blog post.

New World

Like most Expansion Packs, Life and Death will add a new world to The Sims 4. This perfectly haunting neighborhood will be called Ravenwood and features an “eerie village” called Crow’s Crossing. Honestly, EA, say less.

New Grim Reaper Career & Undertaker Career

We’re getting not one but two new careers in this new pack – specifically, a Grim Reaper career and an Undertake career. The teaser trailer focused mostly on the Reaper career, with one Sim is all dressed up in their Grim Reaper best, working in an office with another Grim Reaper.

As an Undertaker, Sims will work in the funeral industry, helping the living to mourn and the dead to move on.

Ghost Overhaul

From the looks of it, Ghosts are getting a bit of a revamp in this new pack for The Sims 4. We see a Sim kissing a Ghost and even briefly turning into one, suggesting we’ll have more robust ability to interact with ghost Sims and even help them move on to the afterlife.

Funerals & Wills

The sneak peek trailer also includes an actual funeral for a dearly departed Sim. Afterwards, a will is read out and the Sims react to their inheritances – or lack thereof. These features would add an exciting new level of depth to end-of-life for those generational playthroughs.

Bucket List

Another exciting change is the addition of a Bucket List for Sims. How this will fit in with the already existing system of Wants and Aspirations, I’m curious to see, but these look like overarching goals for your Sim to explore during their lifetime.

Tarot Cards

I couldn’t help but notice the moment when a Sim read Tarot Cards for another Sim. Was this a fun on-theme bit for the sneak preview trailer, or will Sims be able to learn to read Tarot for one another in this pack?

That “not all images appear in game” warning at the start of the sneak peek has me a little worried, but I remain hopeful.

With the actual gameplay trailer, we’ll likely learn a bit more about the details. However, from the live stream chat and my own experience, this looks like a pack that will include many features Simmers have been asking for for years.

And that’s the release date and all the confirmed details of The Sims 4 Life and Death pack.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

