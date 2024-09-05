The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

We have The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 12 release date in this very article. You don’t even need to be an overpowered anime protagonist to get it. Actually, that would probably hurt your chances.

Recommended Videos

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 12 release date is September 11th. The last couple of episodes have the pace of the show feeling a bit more breakneck, which is definitely a good thing this late in the day for any anime show. After all, there’s a lot of competition out there vying for your attention, and while it’s fun, this show’s still sort of finding its feet.

Related: My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 11?

Episode 11 kicks off with a window being blown up thanks to the visit of the Demon Lord, who then tells Ike that she needs him to head back to the demon realm because Cefiro is in danger. This is a fairly surprising turn of events given how powerful she seems to be, but we cut to see a battle that Cefiro was winning. However, it ended up being a way to trap her and her troops in a castle they thought they’d won.

Despite rushing over as fast as he could, Ike finds that the battle appears to have completely ended, and he starts to wonder what’s happened. There are a few possibilities for sure, but he comes to the conclusion that it’s unlikely that Cefiro is dead, and it’s highly likely that this whole thing is a trap, which we’ll see play out when The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human‘s twelfth episode drops on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy