Throne and Liberty Fishing Guide: How to Fish, Get Bait, and Tips

An MMO like Throne and Liberty isn’t exactly what most of us would call cozy. But like Skyrim before it, this game has a fishing element to let players unwind from all those big battles when needed. But how do you go fishing in Throne and Liberty?

How to Unlock Fishing in Throne and Liberty

Before you can fish, you need to get a fishing pole. There are two ways to do this – completing a specific quest or purchasing one.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fishing poles are purchased using Contract Coins, which you can only earn once you unlock the ability to accept and complete contracts. Talk to Noss at Starlight Observatory during Chapter Three of the main story to unlock and acquire your first contracts.

To buy a fishing pole from any Contract Manager, you need to earn 300 Contract Coins.

You can also get a bamboo fishing pole as a quest reward for the Amitoi side quest Adventures of the Expedition – this is the easiest way to get a fishing pole, as it’s much quicker than earning all those Contract Coins.

How To Get Bait in Throne and Liberty

Unlike some games where fishing without bait just takes longer, you can’t cast your fishing rod in Throne and Liberty without equipping bait. Here’s how to get bait.

Best Starter Bait – Paste Bait

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are a few different types of bait in the game, but the easiest way to get started is to buy a Fishing Bait Chest from the Contract Manager. This costs 20 Contract Coins and gets you a guaranteed 50 Paste Bait.

Head to your inventory and open up the chest to get your bait.

Fish Fillet Bait

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you start catching fish, you can Dissolve Fish in your inventory to get Fish Fillet Bait. To do this, open up the extra menu from your inventory page (hit R3 on PS5). Then, select Dissolve and click on the fish you want to dissolve. This will get you a few pieces of bait in exchange for your fish and a bit of coin.

Shrimp Bait

Screenshot by the Escapist

Certain sea creatures along the beach will sometimes drop Shrimp Bait when killed. In my experience, this doesn’t happen pretty often, so unless you really want to grind XP by killing crabs, it’s not the best way to get bait in Throne and Liberty.

How To Catch Fish in Throne and Liberty

Once you’ve got your rod and some bait, it’s time to fish. Head to the water and equip your fishing rod, then equip bait to it. In my experience, you need to equip the pole right when you get to the water. Having it already equipped seems to cause a glitch where the fishing option doesn’t show up.

Cast your rod by hitting the interact button shown on your screen (Square for PS5). That’s when things get tricky. The fishing mini-game in Throne and Liberty can be super frustrating before you get the hang of it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When the fish first bites, hit the left trigger button (Q for PC players) to start reducing the fish’s health. Hitting the button right when the first bites deals extra damage, so be quick! Keep holding this button as you reel in the fish. The left bar that pops up on the screen shows the fish’s health.

To reel in the fish, you need to keep the little dot above it green. Do this by pulling the rod in the opposite direction that the fish is trying to swim, keeping it centered. When the dot turns red, you’re about to lose the fish.

As you pull, keep an eye on the right HP bar. This is your stamina, and if it runs out, you’ll lose the fish. It’s best to pull the rod in the opposite direction of the fish periodically rather than holding the button down. That way, your stamina can recover between tugs so you have energy left to pull.

Once the fish’s health hits zero, you catch it. It automatically reels in at this point so long as you’ve kept it centered.

And that’s everything to know about fishing in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

