Tower of God Chapter 627 Release Date Confirmed

Tower of God is a popular South Korean manhwa. It’s so beloved, in fact, that it’s been receiving English translations since 2014. However, it can be hard to keep track of when the next chapter is coming out. Well, here’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 627.

Since Tower of God releases on a weekly schedule, it’s not hard to pinpoint when the next chapter will arrive. Chapter 626 arrived on June 3, 2024, so 627 will be available to readers on Monday, June 10. Here’s when the chapter is expected to drop in different time zones in America:

10 AM EST

9 AM CST

7 AM PST

For anyone trying to figure out where they can read the series, Tower of God is available to read on Webtoons.com. There are no official physical versions of Tower of God in English.

Does Tower of God Have an Anime?

Reading S.I.U.’s manhwa isn’t the only way to experience the acclaimed series. An anime adaptation of Tower of God started airing in 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. There haven’t been any more episodes since then, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

A second season of Tower of God was announced in 2022, but it wasn’t until 2023 that details about the sophomore outing surfaced. More episodes of the series will arrive in July 2024 and be available to stream on Crunchyroll in America, just like the first season. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, it won’t be long before Bam continues his adventures on the small screen.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Tower of God Chapter 627.

