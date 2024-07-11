Tower of God Chapter 631 Release Date Confirmed

Despite having over 600 chapters, the manhwa Tower of God by S.I.U. is still going strong. There are a lot of different series to keep up with, though, and that makes keeping track of release dates difficult. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 631.

When Does Tower of God Chapter 631 Come Out?

It won’t be long before readers are able to dive into the next batch of pages, as the next chapter of Tower of God, Chapter 631, is set to release on July 16 in Korea and July 15 in the United States. However, since the U.S. makes use of time zones, it’s important to know what time to look out for the next chapter, especially for those who frequent places that may have spoilers. Here’s when it’s expected to arrive in different areas:

12:00 AM KST (July 16)

7:00 AM PST (July 15)

9:00 AM CST (July 15)

10:00 AM EST (July 15)

How to Watch Season 2 of the Tower of God Anime

Anyone who’s read over 600 chapters of the Tower of God manhwa is likely to be a fan of the anime as well. And it’s a good time to be a fan, as the anime just returned for its second season. New episodes drop on Sundays on Crunchyroll, with Episode 2 set to release on July 14. That means there’s still time to binge Season 1 before the next episode arrives.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 631. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether there is a release date for the Tower of God Season 2 dub.

