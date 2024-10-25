Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Best PvE Build

Fighting through endless hordes of Tyranids is incredibly satisfying in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Once you work your way into higher difficulties in the PvE mode, things do get very tough, though. Here is the best PvE build in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

The Best PvE Build in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

In order to get the most out of your Space Marine and take on difficult PvE missions all the way up to lethal difficulty, you’ll need a really good build. One of the absolute best builds I’ve tried to date revolves around using the Tactical Class and the Stalker Bolt Rifle. This build setup is incredibly effective at helping you deal with a whole variety of elite enemies efficiently. It’s got a fast fire rate, high damage, and very good ammo sustain. Let’s break down how to put the build together.

Class – Tactical. This allows us to use the Auspex Scan ability, which is huge for improving ranged damage.

– Tactical. This allows us to use the Auspex Scan ability, which is huge for improving ranged damage. Core Class Perks – Balanced Distribution for 10% increased primary weapon damage. Relentless Pursuit to increase gun damage after performing a gun strike. Emperor’s Vengeance for restoring ammo clips on killing a Majoris enemy.

– Balanced Distribution for 10% increased primary weapon damage. Relentless Pursuit to increase gun damage after performing a gun strike. Emperor’s Vengeance for restoring ammo clips on killing a Majoris enemy. Team Perk – Aligned Aim. Grants 5% ranged damage to the whole squad.

Aligned Aim. Grants 5% ranged damage to the whole squad. Gear Class Perks – Priority Targeting to make Auspex scan last longer. Battle Focus to give parried enemies Auspex scan. Expert Timing to make enemies affected by Auspex scan take 100% more damage.

– Priority Targeting to make Auspex scan last longer. Battle Focus to give parried enemies Auspex scan. Expert Timing to make enemies affected by Auspex scan take 100% more damage. Signature Class Perk – Marked for Death, which causes an Auspex-scanned Majoris or Extremis enemy to die immediately on the next headshot.

The play style of this PvE build in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 simply revolves around using the Stalker Bolt Rifle to nail elite enemies in the head to incapacitate them quickly. Once you take out an elite/Majoris enemy, you’ll regenerate an entire clip of ammo. This makes the strategy incredibly sustainable to fight from range, provided you’re landing frequent headshots. You’ll also be making use of parries and pistol executions to deal with many of the other small enemies. Doing so will grant a 25% increase in gun damage thanks to the Relentless Pursuit perk. Stack this with the 125% damage buff from Auspex Scan, and we’ll be really putting out some wild damage.

Using this powerful ranged damage build, you’ll become an Auspex scanning and elite enemy-deleting machine. Your headshots will be swiftly taking out foe after foe and keeping you nicely topped up on ammo. Give this build a go, and watch your friends look at you in awe as you carry the squad to victory.

And that’s the best PvE build in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

