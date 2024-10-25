Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
What a Fury Kill Is in Black Ops 6 & How To Get One

Jackson Hayes
Published: Oct 25, 2024 12:16 pm

As fun as dominating a Multiplayer lobby is in Call of Duty, Black Ops 6 asks players to do a bit more. One of the game’s challenges asks players to get a Fury Kill. So, here’s what a Fury Kill is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

What Is a Fury Kill in Black Ops 6?

A Fury Kill is a lot like another kind of kill, a Rapid Kill, which asks players to take out two enemies in quick succession. However, Fury Kills double the request, asking for four kills. It’s not an easy feat by any stretch of the imagination, which is why it’s a major part of Black Ops 6‘s Dark Ops quests. Thankfully, since Fury Kills have been a major part of Call of Duty for several years, there are some tried and true tricks to get them.

How To Get a Fury Kill in Black Ops 6

Getting a headshot in Black Ops 6 as part of an article about how to get a Fury Kill.

The first major thing to consider when trying to get a Fury Kill is what game mode you are playing. In something like Search & Destroy, players are unlikely to group up, wanting to avoid being picked off. So, it’s better to choose objective-based modes where enemies are going to group up, such as Domination, Control, and Hardpoint.

Getting the bad guys in the right spot is only half the battle, though. It’s also important to have a weapon that can take out four enemies without missing a beat. An Assault Rifle with an extended mag, an LMG, or a shotgun are the best options here, with the shotgun winning out for those who want to fight battles up close.

Speaking of up close, it’s best to avoid trying to get a Fury Kill in Black Ops 6 from a long distance. It’ll be harder to do serious damage from far away, and the likelihood of four players running into the gun’s crosshair shrinks. So, medium or small-distance fights are the way to go, even if that strategy leads to more than a few deaths. It’ll all be worth it when the inventory is full of those sweet, sweet Black Ops 6 Calling Cards.

And that’s what a Fury Kill is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
