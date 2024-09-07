What Are Coins Used For in Astro Bot?

Mario has his coins, Sonic his rings, and now Astro Bot also has coins. While the act of collecting coins and seeing the number go up can spark enough joy as is, Astro Bot’s serves as more of a currency. Here’s what coins are used for in Astro Bot.

Help for Hire in Astro Bot

One of the main things that makes Astro Bot such a joy to play is its sense of discovery. Players have lots of Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and Portals to find which allow players to play secret levels in the Lost Galaxy. While its levels are fairly well designed and point players toward their secrets, it can at times be overwhelming to try and find all the secrets in a level in Astro Bot. Thankfully, your coins can be used to alleviate that problem.

For 200 Coins, players can recruit an adorable bird bot to help them hunt for collectibles. These are available by breaking the glass they’re encased in and pulling the cord by holding the Square button. This will take 200 of your precious coins, but provide priceless benefits.

These bird bots chirp and point in the direction of undiscovered collectibles. The birds will communicate with audio and visual cues when a collectible is nearby and point players toward Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and more.

Gacha Lab

Coins can also be used to spin the machine in the Gacha Lab in Astro Bot. For 100 Coins, players can get a random gacha ball from the machine. These gacha balls contain all sorts of adorable rewards, including props for several of the iconic PlayStation characters that inhabit the beach by the crash site in your save.

Completionists will want to be sure to stop back at the Gacha Lab early and often. This is the main place to spend coins, and new items will be available within the Gacha Lab as players progress through Astro Bot and rescue more Bots scattered across the game’s dozens of planets.

And that’s what to do with your hard-earned coins in Astro Bot.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

