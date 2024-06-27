What Are Dog Coins & How To Get Them in Palworld

If you’ve caught or killed a Mimog, you’ve likely got a few Dog Coins on you. Here’s what you can do with Dog Coin in Palworld.

What Are Dog Coins and How To Get Them in Palworld

The newest currency in Palworld is Dog Coins, which can be obtained in several ways. But only one person (and his doppelgängers) wants anything to do with them. To use Dog Coin, you’ll have to find the Medal Merchant.

The Medal Merchant is essentially the “good” version of the Black Marketeer. And while the Black Marketeer likes to skulk around in mineshafts and random out-of-the-way spots, the Medal Merchant can be found in any church.

The locations of each of these churches, which are all fast travel points, are:

Desolate Church: The coordinates are 64, -413.

Sea Breeze Archipelago Church: The coordinates are -72, -544.

Forgotten Island Church: The coordinates are -460, -11.

Palworld‘s Medal Merchant will offer a variety of exclusive wares in exchange for the Dog Coins, ranging from 50 Dog Coins to 2,000. You can also buy as much of any item as you want, with the exception of mystery boxes.

The Medal Merchant’s wares are:

Item Cost (Dog Coin) Item Description Mysterious Accessory Box 100 A mysterious box whose insides synchronize with the owner’s body. Accessory equipment slots increase by 1. Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s health. 1,000 A mysterious box whose inside synchronizes with the owner’s body. Accessory equipment slots increase further by 1. Cattiva Hat 50 Hat shaped like a Cattiva. Lamball Hat 50 Hat shaped like a Lamball. Cawgnito Hat 50 Hat shaped like a Cawgnito. Dumud Helm 50 Helm shaped like a Dumud. Sibelyx Hat 50 Hat shaped like a Sibelyx. Ring of Freight +1 50 Increases the amount of weight you can carry. Multiclimate Undershirt +1 100 An accessory that raises Heat and Cold Resistance. Life Fruit 500 Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s attack. Power Fruit 500 Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slghtly increases a Pal’s attack. Stout Fruit 500 Precious fruit that is extremely difficult to obtain. Slightly increases a Pal’s defense. Vital Elixir 350 Extremely valuable elixir that permanently raises Health when consumed. Ineffective when used by Pals. Stamina Elixir 350 Extremely valuable elixir that permanently raises Stamina when consumed. Ineffective when used by Pals. Might Elixir 350 Extremely valuable elixir that permanently raises Attack when consumed. Ineffective when used by Pals. Speed Elixir 350 Extremely valuable elixir that permanently raises Speed when consumed. Ineffective when used by Pals. Burden Elixir 350 Extremely valuable elixir that permanently raises carrying capacity when consumed. Ineffective when used by Pals. Concentrated All-Purpose Pal Extract 2000 A mysterious extract that can be injected into pals to unlock their potential. Raises Pal’s rank by one. For some reason, a resentful voice can be heard from within…

How to Get Dog Coins in Palworld

There are three ways to get Dog Coins in Palworld. You can catch a Mimog, kill a Mimog, or search wreckage. Out of the three, killing a Mimog will reap you the most possible Dog Coins in one go, with the amount you receive ranging from the high 60s to 90s. Catching a Mimog will give you between 60-70 Dog Coins.

And yet, because of the random nature of Mimog spawns, the fastest way to farm Dog Coins is by searching the wreckage you can find around the world. I highly recommend circling islands like Sakurajima Island, Forgotten Island, and the desert. That’s because in these areas you’ll be able to see for quite some distance, ensuring the most efficient travel and farming time. But wreckage can appear anywhere, so be sure to search each one you encounter.

The amount of Dog Coins you’ll usually get is low, generally below 10. But over time, it can really build up.

Palworld is available now.

