What Does DBNO Mean in The First Descendant?

There are a lot of terms to get to grips with in The First Descendant, and one of them is DBNO.

What does DBNO mean?

In gaming, DBNO means “down but not out,” and that is exactly what it means in The First Descendant. It refers to the time that all your health and shields are depleted from incoming damage, and you fall to the ground. You can still crawl around slowly, but a short timer will be counting down, and when it hits zero, you’ll be forced to respawn.

This is not a major issue in the open world, but in some missions, and especially in Void Intercepts, you won’t want to burn your lives quickly. Void Intercepts have a limited pool of lives, and when they are all gone, it results in an automatic failure. As such, you really need to be on the lookout for the red heartbeat icon that indicates someone is down but not out and get to them quickly to revive them.

The good news is that you can find external components that will extend your DBNO time. When you get External Components, you should be checking the affix bonuses that you get from them, as these can be very useful. They can give you more Descendant or weapon experience, better Kuiper Shard drop rates, or improved loot drops. Some can even give you an extended “down but not out” timer.

Now that you know all about DBNO in The First Descendant, you will be equipped to help your friends when they hit the floor.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

