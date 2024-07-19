What Does ‘Missing String Entry Table’ Mean in Valorant?

Sometimes, updates mean errors. It is the nature of the beast in gaming, so if you have been dealing with the “Missing string entry table” issue in Valorant, this is what you need to know.

Missing String Entry Table, explained

From time to time, you may have seen the “Missing string entry table” message pop up in your chat in Valorant. This can happen when changes occur in your party, such as someone joining or leaving, or the team leaving the match-making queue.

For the most part, this is a pretty non-issue, as it is just a chat message. Some players have reported crashes in conjunction with the message, although that appears to be a very limited number and could even be related to another issue entirely. Riot has stated that they will be working on solving this message but that it could take some time.

If you see the message in your chat, it is nothing to worry about. It can be safely ignored, and it shouldn’t cause you any major problems.

Valorant is available to play now on PC and consoles.

