What Error Code 267 Means in Roblox & How To Fix It

It’s not uncommon for people to suddenly have their Roblox sessions interrupted by Error Code 267, as this is one of the most common error messages associated with the game. Fortunately, there are a few solutions you can use to remove it.

What Does Error Code 267 Mean in Roblox?

Error Code 267 means that you’ve been kicked from the Roblox game you just joined or were trying to join. But don’t worry, as chances are that you haven’t done anything wrong. This is the message shown whenever you are removed from a game by an admin or are caught using third-party tools (cheats), but most of the time, it means something else.

You mostly get this message when either the game servers or your own internet connection are experiencing issues. If you see that Roblox servers are going through a hard time right now, this is likely the reason you’re seeing this message. As long as you haven’t done anything wrong in any session, you don’t need to worry.

How to Fix Roblox Error Code 267

While this is the generic message for a server-side issue, there are a few tricks you can try to fix the issue.

Check Roblox Server Status

Take a look if servers are currently down. A quick way to do it is by going to the Downdetector Roblox page. If they are experiencing any issues, your only option is to wait until they’re fixed. You can also take a look at the game’s social media pages to see if they announced anything such as emergency maintenance.

Trying Logging Out and In

If servers are looking fine, sometimes trying to join the game again will be enough to fix the Error Code 267 in Roblox. Try doing it once or twice, and if it doesn’t work, then maybe the problem lies elsewhere.

Restart Your Internet Connection

Restart your modem, wait for a few minutes and try connecting to the internet once again. Try logging in once again to Roblox and see if you’re able to join games again, which should be possible now.

Waiting Until The Servers Are Back

If nothing else works, there’s probably nothing more you can do other than waiting. It sucks, but server-side issues are just like that. These issues are usually a priority, so they should be fixed quick.

And these are some of the ways you can fix the Error Code 267 in Roblox. These will, of course, only work given you weren’t personally kicked out or banned from a session, which is very likely not the case. So in most cases, waiting out until you can get back will be your best option.

Roblox is available to play now.

