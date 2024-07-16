What Happened to Solo Battles in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT)?

Ultimate Team is a major draw in sports games, and College Football 25 is no different. In the pursuit of raising their team’s overall rating, players have several modes to play. However, arguably the most popular is missing. So, what happened to Solo Battles in College Football 25 Ultimate Team?

Recommended Videos

Solo Battles were available in College Football 25 when the game launched in Early Access on July 15, 2024, at 4 PM EST. However, they were broken shortly after, with attempting to load a match resulting in a “Server Maintenance” error. Now, the mode has been removed from Ultimate Team altogether and is currently missing from the menu. This is likely due to a particular major balancing issue that affects many players who play Solo Battles.

Solo Battles had a major progression issue, which was seeing players progress in the Field Pass way faster than intended. Some players, myself included, were getting promoted all the way to Season Level 20 or higher after completing their very first Solo Battles match. This breaks progression and gives players who were able to play when the glitch was active an advantage against other players in Ultimate Team. Since Ultimate Team is a mode that features competitive online play and paid microtransactions, it seems EA intervened to temporarily disable the game mode while it works on a fix. The mode is likely to return soon, as this is a major component of College Football 25 that EA will want to get working before the full launch on July 19.

Related: How to Invite Friends & Start an Online Dynasty in College Football 25

For fans who still want to progress their College Football 25 Ultimate Team while they wait for the return of Solo Battles, there are other Solo modes. Challenges, which can also be played co-op, are working and will allow players to unlock tiers of rewards, including new cards and upgrades for them. Solo Seasons is also available, which allows players to play against CPU teams to play out a college football season in three different difficulties.

And that’s what happended to Solo Battles in College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy