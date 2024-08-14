CJ Stroud is a hot topic for people in need of a solid quarterback in Madden NFL 25. But what is CJ Stroud’s rating in Madden 25?
What Is CJ Stroud’s Madden 25 Rating?
CJ Stroud’s overall rating in Madden 25, as of release week, is 81. The Houston Texans Quarterback is 6 foot 3 inches tall and 218 lbs. He is a right-handed player and has the Field General Archetype.
One of the things to keep in mind with Stroud’s rating is that he is a young player. Madden games will always downplay the ratings of people at the start of their careers.
He has the following player abilities:
- Lofting Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all lob or touch passes, except high/low and cross-body throws.
- Inside Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all throws inside the number, except on high/low throws.
- Fearless – Passers with this ability are immune to throw penalties caused by defensive pressure while their feet are set in the pocket.
CJ Stroud Madden 25 Stats
General
|Speed
|82
|Acceleration
|87
|Strength
|61
|Agility
|80
|Awareness
|81
|Jumping
|78
|Injury
|88
|Stamina
|81
|Toughness
|88
Ballcarrier
|Carrying
|61
|Break Tackle
|54
|Trucking
|31
|Change Of Direction
|75
|BC Vision
|76
|Stiff Arm
|37
|Spin Move
|45
|Juke Move
|58
|Break Sack
|73
Blocking
|Run Block
|12
|Pass Block
|12
|Impact Blocking
|17
|Run Block Power
|12
|Run Block Finesse
|15
|Pass Block Power
|13
|Pass Block Finesse
|15
|Lead Block
|13
Passing
|Throw Power
|90
|Throw Under Pressure
|86
|Throw Accuracy Short
|89
|Throw Accuracy Mid
|85
|Throw Accuracy Deep
|90
|Play Action
|85
|Finesse Moves
|10
Defense
|Tackle
|24
|Power Moves
|10
|Finesse Moves
|10
|Block Shedding
|19
|Pursuit
|29
|Play Recognition
|14
|Man Coverage
|9
|Zone Coverage
|10
|Hit Power
|16
|Press
|9
Receiving
|Catching
|21
|Spectacular Catch
|10
|Catch In Traffic
|13
|Short Route Running
|12
|Medium Route Running
|11
|Deep Route Running
|10
|Release
|14
Kicking
|Kick Power
|20
|Kick Accuracy
|19
|Kick Return
|12
And that’s what CJ Stroud’s rating is in Madden 25.
EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 06:28 am