CJ Stroud is a hot topic for people in need of a solid quarterback in Madden NFL 25. But what is CJ Stroud’s rating in Madden 25?

What Is CJ Stroud’s Madden 25 Rating?

CJ Stroud’s overall rating in Madden 25, as of release week, is 81. The Houston Texans Quarterback is 6 foot 3 inches tall and 218 lbs. He is a right-handed player and has the Field General Archetype.

One of the things to keep in mind with Stroud’s rating is that he is a young player. Madden games will always downplay the ratings of people at the start of their careers.

He has the following player abilities:

Lofting Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all lob or touch passes, except high/low and cross-body throws.

Inside Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all throws inside the number, except on high/low throws.

Fearless – Passers with this ability are immune to throw penalties caused by defensive pressure while their feet are set in the pocket.

CJ Stroud Madden 25 Stats

General

Speed 82 Acceleration 87 Strength 61 Agility 80 Awareness 81 Jumping 78 Injury 88 Stamina 81 Toughness 88

Ballcarrier

Carrying 61 Break Tackle 54 Trucking 31 Change Of Direction 75 BC Vision 76 Stiff Arm 37 Spin Move 45 Juke Move 58 Break Sack 73

Blocking

Run Block 12 Pass Block 12 Impact Blocking 17 Run Block Power 12 Run Block Finesse 15 Pass Block Power 13 Pass Block Finesse 15 Lead Block 13

Passing

Throw Power 90 Throw Under Pressure 86 Throw Accuracy Short 89 Throw Accuracy Mid 85 Throw Accuracy Deep 90 Play Action 85 Finesse Moves 10

Defense

Tackle 24 Power Moves 10 Finesse Moves 10 Block Shedding 19 Pursuit 29 Play Recognition 14 Man Coverage 9 Zone Coverage 10 Hit Power 16 Press 9

Receiving

Catching 21 Spectacular Catch 10 Catch In Traffic 13 Short Route Running 12 Medium Route Running 11 Deep Route Running 10 Release 14

Kicking

Kick Power 20 Kick Accuracy 19 Kick Return 12

And that’s what CJ Stroud’s rating is in Madden 25.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

