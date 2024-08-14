Category:
Video Games
Guides

What Is CJ Stroud’s Madden 25 Rating?

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 06:28 am

CJ Stroud is a hot topic for people in need of a solid quarterback in Madden NFL 25. But what is CJ Stroud’s rating in Madden 25?

Recommended Videos

What Is CJ Stroud’s Madden 25 Rating?

CJ Stroud’s overall rating in Madden 25, as of release week, is 81. The Houston Texans Quarterback is 6 foot 3 inches tall and 218 lbs. He is a right-handed player and has the Field General Archetype.

One of the things to keep in mind with Stroud’s rating is that he is a young player. Madden games will always downplay the ratings of people at the start of their careers.

He has the following player abilities:

  • Lofting Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all lob or touch passes, except high/low and cross-body throws.
  • Inside Deadeye – Passers with this ability have perfect accuracy on all throws inside the number, except on high/low throws.
  • Fearless – Passers with this ability are immune to throw penalties caused by defensive pressure while their feet are set in the pocket.

Related: How To QB Slide in Madden NFL 25

CJ Stroud Madden 25 Stats

General

Speed82
Acceleration87
Strength61
Agility80
Awareness81
Jumping78
Injury88
Stamina81
Toughness88

Ballcarrier

Carrying61
Break Tackle54
Trucking31
Change Of Direction75
BC Vision76
Stiff Arm37
Spin Move45
Juke Move58
Break Sack73

Blocking

Run Block12
Pass Block12
Impact Blocking17
Run Block Power12
Run Block Finesse15
Pass Block Power13
Pass Block Finesse15
Lead Block13

Passing

Throw Power90
Throw Under Pressure86
Throw Accuracy Short89
Throw Accuracy Mid85
Throw Accuracy Deep90
Play Action85
Finesse Moves10

Defense

Tackle24
Power Moves10
Finesse Moves10
Block Shedding19
Pursuit29
Play Recognition14
Man Coverage9
Zone Coverage10
Hit Power16
Press9

Receiving

Catching21
Spectacular Catch10
Catch In Traffic13
Short Route Running12
Medium Route Running11
Deep Route Running10
Release14

Kicking

Kick Power20
Kick Accuracy19
Kick Return12

And that’s what CJ Stroud’s rating is in Madden 25.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Post Tag:
Madden 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.