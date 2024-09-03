What Is the Release Date for Slow Horses Season 4?

The British espionage series Slow Horses is one of the most consistently critically acclaimed original shows on Apple TV+. Based on the Slough House novel series by author Mick Herron, here is when Slow Horses is slated to return to the premium streaming service for its fourth season.

When Does Slow Horses Season 4 Release?

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for Slow Horses Season 4, subtitled Spook Street, for Wednesday, September 4, with new episodes released weekly. As with the preceding three seasons, Slow Horses Season 4 will launch with a two-episode season premiere and will also run for six episodes, with the season scheduled to end on Wednesday, October 2. The fourth season will be based on the 2017 novel in the series, Spook Street, and be directed by Adam Randall.

At the start of 2024, eight months before the eventual premiere of Slow Horses Season 4, AppleTV+ announced it had renewed Slow Horses for a fifth season. The upcoming fifth season will be based on Herron’s 2018 novel London Rules, which will pit the disgraced intelligence operatives of Slough House against a brazen terrorist attack in the heart of the United Kingdom. Slow Horses Season 5 reportedly wrapped principal photography in August 2024, with a sixth season in pre-production, though a sixth season renewal hasn’t been officially confirmed by Apple TV+.

Launching in April 2022, Slow Horses follows intelligence operatives who have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the British government and are relegated to a rundown organization based out of the London facility of Slough House. Despite their lowly status in the intelligence community, Slough House constantly finds itself in pivotal positions to stop domestic threats facing the United Kingdom that their counterparts are ill-equipped to handle. The series stars Gary Oldman as the head of Slough House, Jackson Lamb, whose unkempt public appearance conceals his calculating and brilliant nature.

