What is the release date of The First Descendant?

If, like me, you just love looter-shooters, then you will have been keeping an eye on The First Descendant. The promise of never-ending games and all manner of colored and tiered loot to collect can just be too much to ignore. The best news is that the full release creeps ever closer, so we can all dive in and play very soon.

When does The First Descendant release?

The First Descendant will be released on July 2, 2024. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Best of all, it will be available on both current and last gen consoles, so folks who are still playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can join in the fun.

One of the most exciting aspects of The First Descendant will be the promise of a very fleshed-out endgame when it launches. Instance Dungeons will be used to offer a lot of variety to the challenges that we face, and they will support both singleplayer and cooperative gameplay, which is great news for people who prefer to play solo.

It also promises to be a lot of fun for build crafting, as each class can equip three guns, 4 secondary accessories, and a variety of sub-weapons. We can also add entirely new abilities to the classes and enhance stats, so there will be a lot to juggle.

The First Descendant is shaping up to be an interesting offering for looter-shooter fans, and the betas have already been very well received, so it looks like it will get off to a strong start. Hopefully, the servers can take the strain on launch day!

