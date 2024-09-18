What To Do Next After Beating Radahn Consort in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Consort Radahn is the hardest challenge in Elden Ring, not just Shadow of the Erdtree, but once you finally get past this beast you might be left lost and confused. Here’s everything you can do after beating Consort Radahn.

What Can I Do After Beating Consort Radahn?

The bad news is that once you’ve beaten Consort Radahn, if you’ve done the optional DLC content prior you’re now finished with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While there are no challenges left to conquer in the Shadow Realm, there are a few things you can collect before leaving for good.

If you completed the Hornsent Grandam quest before taking on Consort Radahn then you should return to her. Head to her location in Belurat Tower Settlement Storeroom where you can speak to her and receive some rewards for taking out the final boss. In front of her, you will find the Gourmet Scorpion Stew, your reward for finishing the quest line.

Gourmet Scorpion Stew: Temporarily gain a buff to damage negation and HP regeneration.

Similarly, if you’ve been working through the St. Trina and Thiollier questline then once you’ve defeated Consort Radahn you can collect more rewards, but this time they’re much better than just Groumet Scorpion Stew.

If you summon Thiollier and Ansbach during your final battle against Consort Radahn then after the boss is defeated you can loot the NPC armor from the battlefield. If you return to St. Trina’s location they will no longer be there, instead, you’ll find St. Trina’s Blossom, an item reward for beating the final boss. You can earn this without having summoned the NPCs to help with Consort Radahn.

St. Trina’s Blossom: Slightly boosts max FP by 6 percent.

If you haven’t yet killed the optional bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree then after slaying Radahn you can seek out and kill the Scadutree Avatar, Bayle the Dread, Midra Lord of Frenzied Flame, and Count Ymir, Mother of Fingers.

Once you’ve killed all of the bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree then your next step is to return home.

What More Is There to Do After Beating Shadow of the Erdtree?

Your options after completing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will rely on what you did before starting it. If you haven’t slain all of the bosses in The Lands Between your next step should be returning there.

There are a lot of bosses to conquer, so we expect that not everyone who has completed the DLC will have finished the base game beforehand. If you have then there’s just one thing left for you to do.

New Game Plus is a great way to replay the Elden Ring experience while keeping all the incredible items you gathered during your first run. In NG+ all of the bosses and enemies are back alive and you will start from the beginning of the game. However, your levels will remain and the gear that you have will stay in your possession. To balance this clear power boost, bosses will be more difficult, so expect your weapons to be less effective than they were your first time through.

Outside of NG+ all you can do is hope that one day we get more DLC to expand Elden Ring further. Until then you can always start a fresh playthrough and experience the game over again.

