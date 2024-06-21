All Bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a whole lot of new bosses to meet and defeat in Elden Ring’s first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, and so you can cross them off of your hit list, here’s a full look at every boss you can face when you venture through the Realm of Shadows.

Story Bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The following bosses don’t just include compulsory bosses, but also those that are integral to the story being told in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first major boss that you’ll fight during your time in the Land of Shadows is the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. This beast resides inside Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you venture into Castle Ensis you’ll come face-to-face with Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. This swordswoman can be quite tricky to beat, but you’ll need to do so if you’d like to continue the story.

Putrescent Knight

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re looking to adventure and complete all of the stories in Shadow of the Erdtree then eventually you’ll meet the Putrescene Knight. This can be encountered fairly early or saved until near the end of your time, whenever you choose to visit Stone Coffin Fissure.

Commander Gaius

Screenshot via FromSoftware

At the back gate to Shadow Keep you’ll find Commander Gaius. This warrior riding his mount is an important boss to beat if you want to increase your power in this DLC, and we suggest beating him before climbing to the top of Shadow Keep.

Bayle the Dread

Screenshot via The Escapist

Elden Ring has a lot of dragons but none are as fierce or dangerous as Bayle the Dread. This incredible beast is one of the toughest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree and he can be found at the top of Jagged Peak.

Scadutree Avatar

Screenshot via The Escapist

With enough exploring of Shadow Keep you can find the Scadutree Avatar. This flower isn’t as sweet as it looks, but to know the true story of Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to take it out.

Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Screenshot via The Escapist

One of the side stories in Shadow of the Erdtree will take you to meet Metyr, Mother of Fingers. This boss is both tricky to reach and to fight, but it’s well worth it for the extra lore.

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Screenshot via The Escapist

Hidden in the Abyssal Woods is Midra, the Lord of Frenzied Flame. As spoken about in the base game, you’ll finally get to take this entity on, that is if you survive your journey through the woods.

Messmer the Impaler

Image via Bandai Namco / FromSoftware

The poster boy of Shadow of the Erdtree, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that Messmer the Impaler is one of the story bosses in this expansion. While some of these other major bosses are available whenever you like, Messmer will require some preparation and locks out everything after his appearance.

Romina, Saint of the Bud

Screenshot via The Escapist

Before you can burn down the sealing tree you’ll have to find and beat Romina, Saint of the Bud. This foe can be found in the Ruah Ruins, so make sure you head to the highest peaks you can see.

Radahn, Consort of Miquella

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The hardest boss in Elden Ring so far is the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree, Radahn, Consort of Miquella. You’re going to struggle in this fight and if you are ready to struggle then you can find him in Enir-Ilim.

Mausoleum Bosses

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Red Bear

Dancer of Ranah

Rakshasa

Blackgaol Knight

Dungeon Bosses

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ancient Dragon-Man

Black Knight Edredd

Chief Bloodfiend

Curseblade Labirith

Death Knight

Demi-Human Swordsman Onze

Jori, Elder Inquisitor

Magma Wyrm

The Lamenter

Field Bosses

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ancient Dragon Senessax

Death Rite Bird

Demi-Human Queen Marigga

Dryleaf Dance

Fallingstar Beast

Furnace Golem

Ghostflame Dragon

Golden Hippopotamus

Jagged Peak Drake

Ralva the Red Bear

Rugalea the Red Bear

Tree Sentinel

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

