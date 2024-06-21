All Bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a whole lot of new bosses to meet and defeat in Elden Ring’s first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, and so you can cross them off of your hit list, here’s a full look at every boss you can face when you venture through the Realm of Shadows.
Story Bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
The following bosses don’t just include compulsory bosses, but also those that are integral to the story being told in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Divine Beast Dancing Lion
The first major boss that you’ll fight during your time in the Land of Shadows is the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. This beast resides inside Belurat, Tower Settlement.
Rellana, Twin Moon Knight
Once you venture into Castle Ensis you’ll come face-to-face with Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. This swordswoman can be quite tricky to beat, but you’ll need to do so if you’d like to continue the story.
Putrescent Knight
If you’re looking to adventure and complete all of the stories in Shadow of the Erdtree then eventually you’ll meet the Putrescene Knight. This can be encountered fairly early or saved until near the end of your time, whenever you choose to visit Stone Coffin Fissure.
Commander Gaius
At the back gate to Shadow Keep you’ll find Commander Gaius. This warrior riding his mount is an important boss to beat if you want to increase your power in this DLC, and we suggest beating him before climbing to the top of Shadow Keep.
Bayle the Dread
Elden Ring has a lot of dragons but none are as fierce or dangerous as Bayle the Dread. This incredible beast is one of the toughest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree and he can be found at the top of Jagged Peak.
Scadutree Avatar
With enough exploring of Shadow Keep you can find the Scadutree Avatar. This flower isn’t as sweet as it looks, but to know the true story of Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to take it out.
Metyr, Mother of Fingers
One of the side stories in Shadow of the Erdtree will take you to meet Metyr, Mother of Fingers. This boss is both tricky to reach and to fight, but it’s well worth it for the extra lore.
Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame
Hidden in the Abyssal Woods is Midra, the Lord of Frenzied Flame. As spoken about in the base game, you’ll finally get to take this entity on, that is if you survive your journey through the woods.
Messmer the Impaler
The poster boy of Shadow of the Erdtree, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that Messmer the Impaler is one of the story bosses in this expansion. While some of these other major bosses are available whenever you like, Messmer will require some preparation and locks out everything after his appearance.
Romina, Saint of the Bud
Before you can burn down the sealing tree you’ll have to find and beat Romina, Saint of the Bud. This foe can be found in the Ruah Ruins, so make sure you head to the highest peaks you can see.
Radahn, Consort of Miquella
The hardest boss in Elden Ring so far is the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree, Radahn, Consort of Miquella. You’re going to struggle in this fight and if you are ready to struggle then you can find him in Enir-Ilim.
Mausoleum Bosses
- Red Bear
- Dancer of Ranah
- Rakshasa
- Blackgaol Knight
Dungeon Bosses
- Ancient Dragon-Man
- Black Knight Edredd
- Chief Bloodfiend
- Curseblade Labirith
- Death Knight
- Demi-Human Swordsman Onze
- Jori, Elder Inquisitor
- Magma Wyrm
- The Lamenter
Field Bosses
- Ancient Dragon Senessax
- Death Rite Bird
- Demi-Human Queen Marigga
- Dryleaf Dance
- Fallingstar Beast
- Furnace Golem
- Ghostflame Dragon
- Golden Hippopotamus
- Jagged Peak Drake
- Ralva the Red Bear
- Rugalea the Red Bear
- Tree Sentinel
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit