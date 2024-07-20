When Do the Next Expansion and Update for The Sims 4 Come Out?

The Sims 4 has been around for almost 10 years, but every now and then, it still receives new content to keep the experience fresh. Here’s when you should be expecting the next Sims 4 expansion and update to drop.

When Is the Next Expansion for The Sims 4 Coming Out?

The Lovestruck expansion for The Sims 4 will drop on July 25th, 2024. Much like its name suggests, it focuses on your Sim’s love life, including new customization options and furnishes to get even more lovey-dovey with that special Sim in their life. The whole romantic relationship system is also being overhauled, with more places activities, and features for dating and flirting.

Players who purchase the Lovestruck expansion early will also receive the Cry Me a River Eyeliner, the Basic Breakup Double Bed, and the Herbert Heart Plushie. The bonuses are available for those who obtain the expansion between June 27 and September 5th.

The latest Sims 4 expansion, For Rent, was released back on December 7th, 2023, and included updates to the game’s housing system, with the inclusion of new types of residential lots and giving you better management of your own land, allowing players to build new properties and even rent them to others.

Updates for The Sims 4 have a very irregular schedule overall, so it’s hard to predict them. EA isn’t fond of announcing them beforehand either, unless there are some serious issues to be solved immediately. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. The latest Sims 4 update was rolled out on July 6th.

The next update for The Sims 4 is expected to drop on July 25th, as soon as the Lovestruck expansion arrives to accommodate for all of the new changes introduced to the game with it. The following weeks should also be packed with smaller updates to fix any impending issues related (or not) to the expansion pack.

The Sims 4 is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC through EA’s official app.

