When Does Jujutsu Kaisen’s Final Chapter Come Out?

The battle against Sukuna has been going on for what feels like forever, but the end is in sight. Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has announced when the series is going to wrap up. So, when does the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen come out?

At the time of writing, Jujutsu Kaisen only has five chapters left, with Chapter 271 set to be the final one. The conclusion will arrive on September 30, 2024, but as anyone who follows the series closely knows, leaks will drop much earlier than that. So, those diehards who want to be able to read the final pages without worrying about incorrect translations or grainy images should steer clear of social media until the chapter officially arrives.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen End?

The Jujutsu Sorcerers have been pulling out all the stops to try and take out Sukuna. The battle has been going on for months in the real world and features people taking over other people’s bodies, shocking character returns, and much more. However, it’s become clear that things are wrapping up as Yuji gets closer and closer to getting the upper hand on Sukuna.

In the most recent chapter, 266, Yuji and Megumi are able to communicate briefly, and Yuji learns about the world that Megumi wants to live in. It’s hard for Yuji to see his friend like that, but he knows he’ll have to do whatever it takes to end the King of Curses and save the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on VIZ and other platforms, and the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

