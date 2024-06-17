When Does MW3 Season 4 Reloaded Come Out?

The launch of Season 4 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is in the rearview. While there’s still plenty of time until MW3 Season 5 comes around, the next major update, Season 4 Reloaded, isn’t too far away.

The seasonal Reloaded update has become a mainstay for all Call of Duty titles since 2019. The update usually comes at around the halfway point of the current season and delivers a solid amount of content. This content includes a new weapon or two, some fresh multiplayer maps, store bundles, and events.

All of this remains true in MW3 Season 4, as we already know some of the content that’s arriving with the Reloaded update. However, Activision has yet to confirm an official release date for the update as of mid-June. Fortunately, thanks to some in-game clues, we have a solid idea of when Season 4 Reloaded is planned for.

With July 24 being the estimated arrival of Season 5, that means Season 4 Reloaded should arrive by the end of June. June 26 is the most likely release date for the Season 4 Reloaded update, as it falls on a Wednesday, which is when almost all major COD updates come out. This also gives Activision over a week to announce the update (as of the time of writing) and provide us with some additional details on the content we can expect.

Season 4 Reloaded Content in MW3

As of now, we know that a couple of weapons and multiplayer maps are slated to arrive in Season 4 Reloaded. You can see what that content is below:

Reclaimer Shotgun (Spas-12 remake)

Sledgehammer Melee Weapon

Das Gross 6v6 map

Incline 6v6 map

The Reclaimer shotgun is releasing with Season 4 Reloaded. Image via Activision

Aside from that, we’re not too sure what else is planned for Season 4 Reloaded. However, it can be expected that a weapon balancing update should arrive in MW3 and Warzone, with the new Kar98k being one of the focuses. Sledgehammer previously stated the Kar98k has a nerf coming and Season 4 Reloaded is the target patch for that nerf.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly when Season 4 Reloaded lands and what additional content it’s going to deliver.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

