Where To Catch Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV)

Catching Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV) can be a bit of a challenge if you don’t know where to look. This fish is not available in all biomes, so knowing the right spot is essential. Here’s a guide on where to catch Bream and what to do with it once you have it.

How To Catch Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV)

Location: Peaceful Meadow

The Peaceful Meadow biome is the only spot for catching Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This area is serene and ideal for fishing, and it’s the only place where Bream can be found.

Fishing Pools with Blue Ripples: Bream can only be caught from fishing pools that create blue ripples in the Peaceful Meadow. These pools are your target, as Bream does not spawn in other biomes or different colored pools.

Moana’s Boat

While uncommon, you can sometimes collect Bream from Moana’s boat. You can unlock this option after completing Moana’s level two friendship quest. However, note that fish obtained from Moana’s boat might not count towards certain quests or duties.

What To Use Bream for in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV)

Cooking

Bream is a versatile ingredient in many recipes:

Spicy Baked Bream: A specific dish that uses Bream.

Any Fish Recipes: Bream can be used in any recipe that requires “Any Fish.” For example, the Grilled Fish Entree requires one of Any Fish and one of Any Vegetable.

Crafting

Fishing Training Manual: Use Bream to craft this manual, which allows you to reassign a Villager’s role to fishing once you reach a level 10 friendship.

Quests and Duties

Beast’s Friendship Quest: Required for the Beast’s level four friendship quest, “Be Our Friend.”

Star Path Duties: Often involve catching fish. For instance, in the Majesty and Magnolia’s star path, one of the duties is to catch five Bream.

Selling and Energy

Sell for Star Coins: You can sell Bream for 600 Star Coins, which is a decent amount of currency.

Regain Energy: Eating Bream will restore 1300 Energy, and eating dishes that use Bream will restore even more.

And that’s where to catch Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV).

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

