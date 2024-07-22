Where To Find Lightless Mass in Genshin Impact

Finding the right materials you need to level up your characters in Genshin Impact can take a lot of time, and if you’re looking for Lightless Mass, you’ll need to cook some food and build your best team to prepare for a fight.

How To Get Lightless Mass in Genshin Impact

You can get Lightless Mass as a five-star random item drop after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal boss fight in Genshin Impact. This boss fight is located in one of the Trounce Domains, which hold particularly challenging opponents. Players must be level 70+ and be at Adventure Rank 40 to unlock the All-Devouring Narwhal.

The domain is set on the Weekly World Reset. This means that players can complete the domain as often as they want but can only collect the rewards once per week. To collect rewards, players will need to use Original Resin to open the Ley Line Blossom. For the first three weeks, it will cost 30 Original Resin. After that, players will need to use 60 Original Resin to open the Ley Line Blossom.

Players can also get Lightless Mass through Converting. Lightless Mass can be created with 1x Lightless Silk String + 1x Dream Solvent, or with 1x Lighless Eye of the Maelstrom + 1x Dream Solvent.

What Is Lightless Mass Used for in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Lightless Mass is used for upgrading both Gaming and Furina’s Talents. Starting at level 7, both Gaming and Furina will need 1x Lighless Mass along with other materials to level up their talents. You will need 6x Lightless Mass for each talent you wish to max out, making it at least 12x Lightless Mass for each character, depending on how many talents you wish to level up.

And that’s how you get Lightless Mass in Genshin Impact. If you’re grinding for Lightless Mass to max out Gaming or Furina’s talents, then you may also want to check out the best builds for Gaming and Furina.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC and Playstation.

