Where To Find SGT. Winter in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Mariah Carey has defrosted, kicking off the Fortnite Winterfest event for the 2024 holiday season. However, players looking to complete the event’s Quests will need to head to SGT. Winter and talk to him about his Wintervestigation. Here’s where to find SGT. Winter in Fortnite Winterfest.

SGT. Winter Location in Fortnite Chapter 6

The very first Quest in the Wintervestigation Quest chain tasks players with heading to SGT. Winter and talking to him about his Wintervestigation. Essentially, it seems like these Quests will see Fortnite players teaming up with Noir to find clues to locate new NPCs around the Chapter 6 map.

Viewing the Quest will allow you to track and ping SGT. Winter’s location on the map, even before you enter the match. He’s located near a plane crash site at the top of a snowy mountain. While the area isn’t within a POI itself, it is surrounded by several and near the site of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” performance. The easiest way to find the location is to look for the snowy mountain East of Warrior’s Watch and South of Foxy Floodgate.

How to Talk to SGT. Winter About His Wintervestigation in Fortnite

Once you land in the area, you’ll find SGT. Winter as an NPC roaming around near the plane crash wreckage. SGT. Winter is marked on the map and on the HUD with a speech bubble icon. Interacting with him will bring up an interface with several options. From this menu, players have the option to purchase a Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Blizzard Grenade, or start dialogue.

To ask SGT. Winter about his Wintervestigation, click on the icon resembling a magnifying glass. This will trigger text-only dialogue where he’ll give you a new mission, assigning players to head to Noir in Seaport City. Once you’ve clicked through all the dialogue, you’ll be awarded a quest completion and a generous 25,000 XP.

How to Survive and Loot at SGT. Winter’s Location in Fortnite

While the challenge itself is fairly straightforward, surviving long enough to talk to SGT. Winter is a challenge in and of itself. Since this challenge is one of the first Quests in the Wintervestigation Quest Chain, the area is an especially hot drop. That being said, it may be worth it to wait a couple of days until the area has died down a bit. However, if you’re eager to get in there and get the Quest complete, there are some options.

For starters, you can just go directly to SGT. Winter and purchase the loot he has for sale. If you and your squad have a solid stack of gold bars, the Epic Holo Twister Rifle is a really solid early-game option, and several are in stock.

That being said, it takes a bit of time (and leaves players vulnerable) to finish talking to SGT. Winter. Thankfully, there is plenty of cover and chests within the plane crash. Try to drop at the location as early as possible, and land directly on a chest. Use the plane wreckage for cover, and pick off enemies as they fight each other. There’s a solid chance that many of the enemies who drop in this area will have nothing but a pickaxe, so clearing out the area should be feasible with a solid team and/or good luck from the nearby loot chests.

And that’s where to find SGT. Winter in Fortnite Winterfest 2024.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

