All Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Presents & What’s Inside of Them

Epic Games is ready to spread holiday cheer with Winterfest 2024 in Fortnite. New skins are coming to the Item Shop and holiday-themed quests are available. However, the most important addition is all the free gifts. Here are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 presents and what’s inside of them.

What’s Inside of Each Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Present?

Every year around the holidays, Fortnite kicks off its Winterfest event, which sees snow appear on the Battle Royale map and a cabin arrive in the game’s lobby. The structure is full of gifts that you are able to open over the course of December and January. However, the limit is only one per day, meaning it’s important for you to know what’s inside what box to ensure the best items are claimed first.

There are some boxes that will remain locked until a certain day, as Fortnite likes to save the best stuff for last. But there are still plenty of goodies to claim and add to your Locker. So, without further ado, here’s each Fortnite Winterfest 2024 present and what’s inside of them:

Small Blue and Yellow – Snoop’s Pickaxe

Small Red and Gold – “Run It Up” Music Pack

Small Blue – Llama Lightbulb Emote

Small Gold and Red – Santa Snoop Dogg Skin

Small Red and White – Crashed Chiller Emote, Choose Naughty Emote, Tree Keys Emote

Medium Red and Green (Right Side) – Snow Sparkle Contrail

Medium Red and Green (Left Side) – Yulejacket’s Blaster Wrap

Medium Purple and Silver – Snoop’s Back Bling

Medium Yellow and Red – Humbug Slicer Pick Axe

Medium Pink and Gold – Frosted Frets Guitar

Large White and Blue – Yule Bag Back Bling

Large Green and Red – Yulejacket Skin

Large Yellow and Green – Snoop’s Guitar

Large Purple and Blue – Peppermint Paraglider Glider

How Long Does Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Last?

2024’s Winterfest starts on December 20th, only a few days before Christmas. Fortnite wouldn’t leave its playerbase hanging, though, so it’s allowing it to run until January 7th. That means there is plenty of time to open all of the gifts; just be sure to log in as many days as possible, even if you’re stuck at grandma’s house for a little while.

Thankfully, the gift redemptions carry over, so even if you miss one day, you’ll still be able to open the box you missed. It’s the season of giving, after all, and there’s no reason to take presents away from players who deserve them but can’t take time out of their busy holiday schedule.

And that’s all the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 presents and what’s inside of them. If you’re looking to get your hands on other items, here’s how to get the Skibidi Toilet skins.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

This article will be updated as more presents are revealed.

