Where To Find The Nurse Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

Fans of Dead by Daylight need to stop what they’re doing and start the search for Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone, especially fans of The Nurse. It’s time to discover where this adorable yet horrifying doll awaits us.

Where Is The Nurse Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone?

After helping Sam recover from his episode in the middle of Gerant Manor, you’ll need to go on the search for him. This will lead you to stumble into the archive, filled to the brim with movie memorabilia for films that do and may not have actually existed.

After you’ve entered the archive, you’ll find a variety of props from films, along with plenty of backstory and lore for those willing to explore this creepy crypt of old-school horror goodies. However, we’re looking for The Nurse Rellik, not information about other films.

You’ll find a crate stacked with shirts for a film called “Murder Mine,” which sounds an awful lot like “Murder Mill,” doesn’t it? It even has the same font and logo, which is very interesting. However, the Rellik that we’re looking for will be down the next set of shelves, so pass these shirts and head to the left.

Head toward the back of these shelves, and you should spot The Nurse Rellik lying on the floor, waiting for someone to play with. Thankfully, she doesn’t blink, but if you pick it up and examine it with the right thumb stick, her arm will start to glow after the string on her back has been pulled. A neat little easter egg, and a surefire way to trigger folks who are sick of getting tunneled by them in Dead by Daylight. Just don’t heal near it, and you should be fine.

We’ve almost gotten our hands on all of the Relliks available in The Casting of Frank Stone, so be sure that you’re keeping a cautious eye on every nook and cranny while exploring this new world.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

