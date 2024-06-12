Where to find the Well of Echoes in Destiny 2

With so many explorable areas, there is a lot to do in Destiny 2. Sometimes you will find yourself needing to get to a place you haven’t had to visit in quite some time. For the first week of Episode: Echoes, it turns out that is the Well of Echoes.

Well of Echoes Location in Destiny 2

The Well of Echoes can be found in The Tangle on Nessus. To get there, spawn in at the Watchers Grave, then hop on your Sparrow and head straight, following the curving road. You will arrive in the Tangle, which is filled with huge trees. Keep traveling straight as the entrance to the Well of Echoes is located directly across from where you enter the area.

You can spot it pretty easily as it is marked by a massive stone entrance. Head inside, and you will find a sequence of tunnels and caverns that lead to a large, open area at the back. In there is a shielded enemy that you will need to take out. You can do this by taking out all the Vex cubes that are hidden throughout the area. This will drop his shields, allowing you to hurt him.

Previously, the Well of Echoes was an important area during the Curse of Osiris DLC, which also heavily featured the Vex getting up to no good. This time, it is tied to a new mission called Engima Protocol that you can farm for high-value rewards and resources.

