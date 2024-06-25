Where to Use Golden Aideen Tokens in Honkai: Star Rail

You probably already got your hands on a few Golden Aideen Tokens while playing Honkai: Star Rail but didn’t know what exactly you could do with them. A way for spending them was finally added in the 2.3 version, so here’s what you can do with Holden Aideen Tokens.

How to Use the Golden Aideen Tokens in Honkai: Star Rail

The Golden Aideen Tokens can be used in a special store at the Dreamflux Reef in the “secret” rooftop area. Head to Bygoneville and interact with the Signpost (feeding it a regular Aideen Token) to unlock a fast travel system – if you haven’t already. Head to the rooftop and meet Graysen, who has a store that exchanges Golden Aideen Tokens, at the lobby. The shop is only open after completing all Penacony Trailblaze Missions.

You may exchange one of your special tokens for x5 regular Aideen Tokens, which can be used in some of the Penacony attractions in Golden Hour. But the biggest prize is the Television (Limited Prize), which will be placed at the Astral Express, allowing you to turn into Brother Hanu from the minigames whenever you want.

Buy the TV and enter the Passager Cabin at the Parlor Car (where you can visit the other member’s rooms) to install the TV right in front of the door, granting you the Astral Express Night Live achievement. Turn into Hanu and enter either March 7th or Dan Heng’s room to get the The Invisible Guest achievement right after.

How to Get Golden Aideen Tokens in Honkai: Star Rail

Golden Aideen Tokens can be obtained in various activities in Honkai: Star Rail, with all of them being related to Penacony. You can get up to 7 of them by doing these tasks:

Play Dreamy Slots at Golden Hour until you obtain the Lucky One’s Black Card, then open the locked door at The Revelrie (Reality) Floor 3. Interact with the Gift Box inside the room.

Complete Clockwork: Colleen at Dream’s Edge.

Complete Clockwork: McCoy at Dwwlight Pavillion.

Complete Clockwork: Garcia at SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue.

Complete all Hanu minigames in Penacony zones.

Complete all Dream Ticker minigames in Penacony and visit the Boss Ticker in the Radiant Feldspar.

Complete Cloud-Bound Hearts at the Radiant Feldspar.

You only need to get two of these for the Television, but you’ll end up getting them naturally as you explore the planet. Just remember to visit Graysen later to spend this extra currency.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

