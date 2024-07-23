Which The Sims 4 Expansions Are Worth Buying?

When it comes to The Sims 4, there’s no shortage of ways to spend your hard-earned, real-life Simoleons on kits, packs, and expansions. But which Sims 4 Expansion Packs are actually worth your money?

The Sims 4 Expansions That Are Actually Worth Buying

Expansion Packs are the most pricey DLCs available for The Sims 4, priced at $39.99 USD each. While that pricepoint can sting, Expansions do also add the most new content for your buck, often including new Worlds for your Sims to inhabit, new skills, and plenty of Create a Sim goodies.

Since The Sims 4 released, EA has put out a total of 16 Expansion Packs for the base game, with the Romance-centric Lovestruck Expansion being the most recent. With so many costly choices, it can be tough to decide which Sims 4 expansions are actually worth the price – and that’s where we come in. Some packs will depend a bit on your preferences and playstyles, but overall, these are our top-tier choices.

Seasons

Image via EA

Worth It For: All Around Better Gameplay

Hands down, most Simmers – myself included – agree they can’t imagine The Sims 4 without Seasons. While we’d love it to be part of the base game, it’s not, so you’ll need the Seasons pack if you want to enjoy seasonal in-game activities, holidays, and watching your Sim run in terror from a thunderstorm.

Seasons also adds the Gardening career, one of my personal favorites for my outdoor-loving Sims.

Cottage Living

Image via EA

Worth It For: Living Your Cottagecore Dreams

Cottage Living might not be for everyone, but anyone who’s ever daydreamed about running away to a farm or petting a cow needs this Sims 4 expansion. This pack adds the beautiful village of Henford-on-Bagley, one of the most well-designed aesthetic Worlds in the game. Your Sims can also do all sorts of fun new activities like cross-stitch, go for a picnic, or can their home grown goodies.

In terms of added gameplay features, this Expansion is top-tier.

Eco Lifestyle

Image via EA

Worth It For: Dumpster Diving, Self-Sufficient Shenanigans

If you love creating a real neighborhood vibe in your Sims 4 world, Eco Lifestyle is worth the price tag. This pack adds Neighborhood Action Plans and so many new gameplay features, like living off the grid with your own electricity and water or dumpster diving to craft new items or upcycle old ones. Creating items from scraps doesn’t get old, at least not for me!

Eco Lifestyle also adds a new world, Evergreen Harbor, and a new Civil Design career path.

Discover University

Image via EA

Worth It For: Study Hard, Party Hard

While some elements of putting your Sim through college can get old after awhile, there’s no denying the fun that comes with Discover University. Living on campus or commuting to class offers unique gameplay options, and your Sims will acquire skills through their coursework.

Discover University adds a new world with campuses full of activities like joining school organizations or playing juice pong. The pack also brings a whopping three new career paths, with Law, Education, and Engineering.

Snowy Escape

Image via EA

Worth It For: Adventurous Sims

If you’re a Simmer who gets bored with the mundane everyday gameplay, Snowy Escape is one of the must-buy Sims 4 expansions. This adds outdoor adventures to your gameplay, with snowboarding, sledding, rock climbing, and more. The pack also adds new personality and relationship effects through Lifestyles and Sentiments.

Sims 4: Snowy Escape also brings a new adventurous winter world, Mt. Komorebi, for your Sims to explore.

City Living

Image via EA

Worth It For: Apartment Living Without the Landlord Irritations

Yes, we have For Rent now, which gives us a whole two worlds focused on apartment living. However, many Simmers still prefer City Living for the apartment experience without the fuss of dealing with a landlord and constant apartment events.

City Living adds the San Myshuno world full of new culinary dishes to explore, plus the ability to attend festivals. It also comes with three new careers – Critic, Politician, and Social Media.

Growing Together

Image via EA

Worth It For: Family-Centered Simmers

If you’re all about the family life for your Sims, Growing Together is a must-have Sims 4 expansion. It adds more complex social dynamics, personality traits, and milestones to gameplay, including family dynamics. If you want to get more out of the childhood experience for your Sims and more infant interactions, this pack will get the job done and then some.

Growing Together adds the San Sequoia neighborhood, a suburb-centric place to raise your Sim family.

Cats and Dogs

Image via EA

Worth It For: Animal Lovers

Reactions to the Cats and Dogs Sims 4 expansion remain mixed, with some fans underwhelmed at the level of engagement you can have with your pets. Even so, this pack is deemed well worth it if you can’t imagine a family that doesn’t include a cat or dog. This expansion adds the ability to adopt pets, plus a new Veterinarian career.

This Expansion adds a neighborhood full of furry friends, seaside Brindleton Bay. You can even befriend the local strays.

And those are which The Sims 4 Expansions are worth byuying.

