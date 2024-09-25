Sony kept its cards close to the vest during the most recent PlayStation State of Play, making viewers wait for the reveal of Ghost of Yotei. It’s a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and features a new protagonist. But who plays the main character in Ghost of Yotei?

Atsu’s Actor in Ghost of Yotei, Confirmed

While many fans were excited at the prospect of continuing Jin Sakai’s story, the powers that be at Sucker Punch decided to take things in a different direction. Ghost of Yotei will take place over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima and follow Atsu’s adventures in the area around Mount Yōtei. Helping bring Atsu to life will be Erika Ishii, who is becoming a force in the video game industry.

Starting their career with lowkey roles in games like Fire Emblem Heroes and Fallout 76. Bigger opportunities would come in the years that followed, with Ishii voicing characters in massive titles like Fortnite, Marvel’s Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077. Their breakout role before playing the main character in Ghost of Yotei, however, was Valkyrie in Respawn Entertainment’s hit battle royale Apex Legends.

Ishii doesn’t just limit themselves to video game work, though, taking part in plenty of actual play projects, such as Dimension 20. Later in 2024, they will appear in the Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern stage production, which mixes improv and immersive theater with the world of actual play.

Despite all those other projects meaning a lot to Ishii, Ghost of Yotei is the one they’ve been waiting for. “I’ve dreamed of this my entire life,” they said on X. “But I still can’t believe I’m part of art like this. I am the Ghost of Yōtei.”

And that’s who plays the main character in Ghost of Yotei.

Ghost of Yotei releases on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

