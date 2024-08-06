Who Will Be the Next Ultimate Descendant in the First Descendant?

The Ultimate Descendants are one of the most popular aspects of The First Descendant, but who will the next release be?

Who is the next Ultimate Descendant?

Nexon has yet to announce who the next Ultimate Descendant will be. We know that they will be released as part of the official Season 1, which will launch in late August, but that is it; the developer has given no further details.

The most recent Ultimate Descendant to be released was Ultimate Valby on July 31 as part of a “pre-season” update that also introduced a new boss fight and Luna, a new Descendant.

When it comes to fan theories, people seem to strongly feel that Freyna will be the next Ultimate Descendant for a couple of reasons. First, she is a popular character that you can get through reasonably easy means in the game. People who have played and enjoy the character are more likely to either farm or pay for the Ultimate version, after all. Secondly, the devs have likely noticed that female skins just sell better than male ones, even though Ultimate Lepic and Ultimate Ajax really are extremely effective.

That said, there is the fact that we now have two male Ultimates and four female Ultimates, so the devs might be feeling the need to give us another male character in Ultimate form. I can’t shake the feeling that this is likely to be Enzo. Enzo has already become quite important because of the Gluttony fight, and it feels like future bosses are going to be ever-escalating DPS checks, so an Ultimate Enzo would make a lot of sense as a firearm platform/support character who can be really impactful in Void Intercepts.

One of the odder things is that the developers seem very happy to add things to the game that are then very reliant on each other. We just have the Gluttony fight added to the game, and Valby and her Transcendant Mods are considered extremely viable in that fight, so there might be a little push in the direction of the new Ultimate Descendants each time.

All Descendants

Ajax (has Ultimate version)

Blair

Bunny (has Ultimate version)

Enzo

Eisemo

Freyna

Gley (has Ultimate version)

Jayber

Kyle

Lepic (has Ultimate version)

Luna

Sharen

Valby (has Ultimate version)

Viessa (has Ultimate version)

Yujin

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

