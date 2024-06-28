Why Isn’t Brazil in EA FC 24?

Brazil is one of the best international football teams but isn’t included in EA FC 24. If you want to play the classic Argentina vs Brazil matches, you won’t be able to. Fans across the world are baffled at how the most decorated international team is absent from EA FC 24. Here’s why.

Recommended Videos

Why Brazil Isn’t in EA Sports FC 24

The main reason EA FC 24 doesn’t have Brazil is because of disagreements related to licensing with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Video game developers must get a license to use real people and their likenesses.

Notably, EA Sports has a large network of license deals with numerous football associations worldwide, but not with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Furthermore, the Brazilian Serie A is absent, which comprises several clubs and hundreds of talented footballers, like Endrick.

Previous editions have included an unofficial version of the Brazil National Team, but EA decided to completely omit it from FC 24. So this means you cannot play with Brazil in any EA FC 24 mode, including friendly international matches or a manager career.

Related: How to Do a Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24

Fans are naturally disappointed by this exclusion. Brazil isn’t just any team; it’s a footballing behemoth of a nation with a huge fanbase and a rich history as a five-time world champion. Seeing them missing from the game feels like a big gap. Many fans have taken to social media, voicing their frustration and hoping for a resolution.

Hope for the Future

While it’s a bummer right now, there is still hope, as licensing agreements can sometimes be reached after the game’s release. EA Sports might continue negotiations with the CBF, and we could see Brazil added in a future update or patch. If not this year, perhaps next year’s edition will include Brazil if an agreement is reached in time.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy