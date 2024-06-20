Will Elden Ring Get More DLC After Shadow of the Erdtree?

Fans of FromSoftware are always clamoring for more Elden Ring, even with the Shadow of the Erdtree here. But will Elden Ring get more DLC?

Will There Be More Elden Ring DLC After Shadow of the Erdtree?

The short answer is no, there will be no more DLC released after Shadow of the Erdtree. Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said before that Erdtree will be the first and final expansion for the 2022 Game of the Year. In an interview with Campfire Camp, which is a Chinese outlet where quotes were translated, Miyazaki confirmed the same sentiment. There are no plans to add more content after June 2024 beyond the inevitable patches to keep the game stable. Don’t expect anything wild after that initial release.

Aside from Miyazaki simply stating that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC for the game, there are some obvious signs that he means it. Miyazaki and FromSoftware have been known to move on from games after a single installment.

Both Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were single installments. Bloodborne received a single DLC and Sekiro had nothing after release. Erdtree seems like it will be the largest expansion in any FromSoftware game and it’s likely that Miyazaki wants to move on to other titles that FromSoftware can add to their very long list of successes. We know DLC is ruled out, but the possibility of a sequel for Elden Ring is still up in the air for the future. The odds are low but not impossible.

That being said, Shadow of the Erdtree is a pretty expansive map with plenty of bosses, like the battle mage Rellana. So, there’s plenty to keep us occupied for now.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

