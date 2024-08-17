After ten episodes of goofy anime action, Suicide Squad Isekai has finished. But there are still a few loose threads left after the season finale that have led some fans to ask the next logical question: will there be a Suicide Squad Isekai Season 2?

Will There Be a Season 2 of Suicide Squad Isekai?

Despite a large, concentrated push by Warner Bros. to cater Suicide Squad Isekai to Western audiences (its premiere in North America aired well before its Japanese release), there is no word yet on whether there will be a Season 2 of the show. On some levels, that is a bit concerning, mostly given how quick Warner Bros. was to announce the next season of one of its other animated shows, My Adventures With Superman, once its second season concluded. But there is some ray of hope for a second season of Suicide Squad Isekai.

First off, after the show’s finale, it was quickly announced that the series would receive a Webtoon adaptation, the first ever for Wit Studio. While fans can expect a somewhat faithful adaptation of the anime into Webtoon’s unique vertical format, it does raise the question of the Webtoon continuing from the first season’s cliffhanger and charting its own course. It wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened, but it’s something to keep an eye on as the Webtoon releases new chapters.

Second, due to its heavy anime influences, Warner Bros. may be waiting to announce a second season of Suicide Squad Isekai at any upcoming anime-themed events, much like they did when they announced the series at Anime Expo 2023. Given that there’s Anime NYC and New York Comic Con on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that if a second season was going to be announced, it would be during one of those events. It may also depend on when Wit Studio would even be able to make a second season, as they seem fairly busy between projects like The One Piece, Spy x Family, and the upcoming fourth season of Ascendance of a Bookworm.

So while there definitely is the potential for Warner Bros. to announce a Suicide Squad Isekai Season 2, it hasn’t happened yet. And if it doesn’t happen in the next few months, keep an eye on the Webtoon in case it continues where the first season left off.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is available to stream on Max and Hulu.

