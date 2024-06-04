One of the funniest modern comedy anime series around is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, based on the manga by Osamu Nishi. However, with no current word on a renewal, fans are wondering if Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will return for a fourth season.

Will There Be Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4?

At the time of this writing, there has been no official word that Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has been renewed for a fourth season. This marks a bit of a delay in any renewal announcements, as Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 was announced the same month that its second season ended in September 2021. However, fans of the anime series likely shouldn’t worry that the adaptation is going on an extended hiatus or cancellation in the immediate future.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga series continues to be in circulation, with new chapters by Nishi, and has currently sold over five million copies worldwide. There is still plenty of narrative material in the manga that has yet to be adapted into the anime series, so, unlike, say, Hunter x Hunter, any lack of continuation isn’t due to lack of an existing story. For reference, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 adapted Volumes 16 and 17 of the manga, with more than 38 volumes of the manga series currently collected and published, leaving roughly twice as much of the current story available to adapt.

Each season of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun premiered just over a year after its preceding season concluded, and if this trend continues, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 could premiere sometime in late spring or early summer 2025. Given the series growing popularity thanks to its ongoing manga series, Kodansha USA’s English-language translation, and the anime series’ availability on Crunchyroll, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is likely here to stay for quite a bit longer.

And that’s whether there will be Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4.

